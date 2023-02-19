This calendar lists public meetings for the upcoming week considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Monday
President's Day, a federal holiday. Government administrative offices, colleges, public schools and many businesses closed.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/784626549. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 784-626-549.
South Park Cemetery Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Conference Room, Cemetery offices, 3101 S. Main St. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/817576573. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 817-576-573.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon, Room 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82927536065. Phone: 346-248-7799. Access code: 829-2753-6065.
Roswell Public Library Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Southeast Meeting Room, Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/250660069. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 250-660-069.
Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741. Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 868-036-741.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The county also plans to livestream the meeting at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Roswell Tourism Council, 11 a.m., Museum Archives Center, Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, 208 N. Lea Ave.
Roswell City Council Legal Committee, 4 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/994272373. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 994-272-373.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board work session, 4 p.m., Room 102, Campus Union Building, 48 University Blvd. No action will be taken at work session. The agenda is posted at roswell.enmu.edu.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education special meeting, 5 p.m., Board Room, Central Offices, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by the meeting organizers.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.