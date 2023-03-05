This is a listing of upcoming meetings of public bodies considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Tuesday
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents special meeting, 10:30 a.m., Regents Conference Room, Lusk Hall, NMMI campus, 101 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://nmmi.zoom.us/j/99849452536. Meeting ID: 998-4945-2536.
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Authority, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, Airport Terminal Building, 1 Jerry Smith Circle. Web site: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
New Mexico Opportunity Enterprise Review Board remote meeting, 3 p.m. For information on how to participate, see the board's information at nmfinance.com/opportunity-enterprise-review-board/.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Contact the Health Council at chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for more information or to participate remotely.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Branch Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room 135, Administration Center, 52 University Blvd. The agenda will be posted at roswell.enmu.edu. To make a public comment during the meeting, contact Linde Newman at linde.newman@enmu.edu or 575-624-7112.
Thursday
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education special meeting, 8:30 a.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The agenda will be posted on the district's website, www.risd.k12.nm.us/.
Chaves County Board of Registration, 9 a.m., Clerk's Office, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Chaves County Land Council, 6 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Dates, times and locations are subject to change by meeting organizers.
