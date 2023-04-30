Monday
Chaves County Health Council Expo planning meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Call 211 or email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for other ways to participate.
2023 UFO Festival Community Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Tuesday
Chaves County Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place, Roswell. Public Hearing for a rezone at 4000 E. Hobson Rd. Site is currently an Agricultural Zone and request is to convert it into an Industrial Zone for cannabis manufacturing.
Wednesday
Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center Board of Directors, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Thursday
DWI Planning Council, 11:30 a.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. For more information or other ways to participate, contact the DWI coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
City of Roswell Finance Committee, 2 p.m., Large Conference Room, Roswell City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: (669) 224‐3412 and use this access code: 822‐397‐005.
