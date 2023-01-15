Monday
Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed, federal holiday. City and county administrative offices, Chaves County public schools and ENMU-Roswell closed. ENMU-Roswell event at 10 a.m. in Instructional Technology Center Commons.
Tuesday
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 1 p.m., Hacienda Conference Room, Hotel Santa Fe, Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe.
City of Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web site: https://meet.goto.com/784626549. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access Code: 784-6260549.
South Park Cemetery Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Conference Room, Cemetery office, 3101 S. Main St. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/400503581. Phone: 224-501-3412. Access code: 400-503-581.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Thursday
City of Roswell Commission on Aging, noon, Conference Room, Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, 1402 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/396940877. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 396-940-877.
Roswell City Council workshop, 2 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
