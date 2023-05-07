Monday, May 8
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District, 10 a.m., Conference Room, 129 E. Third St., Roswell. Zoom participation is available by calling 575-755-7923.
Roswell Finance Committee Special Meeting, 2 p.m., City Hall, Large Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (669) 224-3412 Access Code: 822-397-005
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd. Visit the charter school’s website at https://www.sgms.us/
Dexter Consolidated Schools, 6 p.m., Board Room, 100 N. Lincoln St., Dexter. For detail, visit https://www.dexterdemons.org/
Tuesday, May 9
Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Roswell Air Center Conference Room, 1 Jerry Circle. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181, or dial in using a phone: United States: +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code: 507-187-181.
Roswell Independent School District, 6 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Wednesday, May 10
Chaves County Health Council, noon, 500 N. Main St., Suite 102.
Thursday, May 11
Chaves County Commissioners, 8:30 a.m., Chaves County Administration Building, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Commission Chambers, for work session on FY 2023-24 budget.
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Chaves County Administration Building, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Sheriff’s training Room. For alternative ways to participate, call 575-624-6596.
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Regular meeting.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.