This a listing of public meetings for the upcoming week considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Monday
Keep Roswell Beautiful Board of Directors, noon, Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 929-161-493.
Tuesday
Roswell City Council Legal Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/994272373. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 994-272-373.
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 518-430-445.
Thursday
2023-24 Weatherization Assistance Program state plan hearing, 11:30 a.m. Contact Troy Cucchiara at tcucchiara@housingnm.org for a web link.
Roswell Public Library Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Southeast Reading Room, Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/250660069 Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 250-660-069.
Friday
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 8:30 a.m., Regents Room, Administration Building, ENMU, 1500 S. Avenue K, Portales. The agenda is posted at enmu.edu.
Public hearing regarding liquor license for Tang LLC, doing business in Roswell as Apizza Center, 505 N. Main St., 1 p.m. Phone: 415-655-0002. Meeting No. 2486-785-5712. To provide a comment prior to the hearing, email desirae.griego@rld.nm.gov.
Meeting dates, times and locations subject to change by meeting organizers.
