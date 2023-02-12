This is a listing of public meetings for the upcoming week considered of interest to Pecos Valley readers.
Monday
Chaves Soil and Water Conservation District 10 a.m., Conference Room, 129 E. Third St.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 3 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access Code: 822-397-005.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 Fourth St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Board of Directors, 9 a.m., Suite 100, District offices, 2303 E. Second St.
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. For more information or to participate remotely, contact the Continuum coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education special meeting and regular meeting. Special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Regular meeting at 6 p.m. Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. Meetings are also livestreamed on YouTube. Contact the Superintendent's Office at 575-627-2500 to participate remotely.
Friday
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 1:30 p.m., Room 201, ENMU-Ruidoso campus, 709 Mechem Drive, 88345. Agenda will be posted within 72 hours of meeting at enmu.edu.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by meeting organizers.
