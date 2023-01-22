A preview of events, meetings and happenings in and around Roswell this week.
Monday
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Museum building, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/304761533. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 304‐761‐533.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 929-161-493.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 518-430-445.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82927536065. Phone: 346-248-7799. Access code: 829-2753-6065.
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission special meeting regarding possible dragway lease, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, Airport Terminal Building, 1 Jerry Smith Circle. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741 Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 868-036-741.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The meeting also will be livestreamed on facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM. The agenda will be posted on the county website at chavescounty.gov.
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, 10 a.m., Santa Fe. Agenda and online link are expected to be posted on the NMMI website, nmmi.edu.
Saturday
Eastern Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 10:30 a.m., 106 E. Reed St. Call 575-622-0881, ext. 17, or email rha.irene@dfn.com for an agenda or more information.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by the meeting organizers.
