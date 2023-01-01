Monday
Chaves County and city of Roswell offices closed for New Year's holiday.
Thursday
Chaves County DWI Planning Council, 11:30 a.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. For additional information or for other ways to participate, contact the DWI coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by the meeting organizers.
