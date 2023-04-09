This is a listing of public meetings for the upcoming week considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Monday
Chaves Soil and Water Conservation District, 10 a.m., 129 E. Third St. Call 575-755-7923 for information on remote participation.
Eastern Regional Housing Authority annual plan hearing, 1:15 p.m., ERHA offices, 106 E. Reed St. Call 575-622-0881 or email rha.irene@dfn.com for a copy of the annual plan.
Chaves County Board of Commissioners special meeting regarding Lincoln National Forest Management Plan, 2 p.m., Area D, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. Agenda will be posted at chavescounty.gov.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Tuesday
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. Contact the Continuum coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov for more information.
Wednesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Board of Directors, 9 a.m., Suite 100, District offices, 2302 E. Second St. Call 575-622-7000 for more information or an agenda.
Chaves County Health Council, noon, 500 N. Main St., Suite 102. Email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for information on remote participation.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room 135, Administration Center, 52 University Blvd. The agenda is posted at roswell.enmu.edu. To make a public comment during the meeting, contact Linde Newman at linde.newman@enmu.edu or call 575-624-7112.
Thursday
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Friday
Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District / Council of Government Board of Directors annual meeting, 10 a.m., Room 124, Occupational Technology Center, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus, 20 W. Mathis St.
Saturday
Eastern Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 10:30 a.m., 106 E. Reed St. For more information or an agenda, email rha.irene@dfn.com.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by the meeting organizers.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.