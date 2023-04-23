Monday
City of Roswell Keep Roswell Beautiful Board, noon, City Hall, Large Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 982-972-909
City of Roswell Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Large Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 929-161-493
Tuesday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners annual viewing of roads involved in road applications, 8 a.m. Meet at Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place to start. Members of the public are required to supply their own transportation.
Colonias Infrastructure Board of Directors, 10 a.m., Cloudcroft Village Hall, 201 Burro Ave., Cloudcroft.
City of Roswell Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Large Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/1943811933, access code 194-381-3112
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 518-430-445
Wednesday
Colonias Infrastructure Board of Directors, 9 a.m., Cloudcroft Village Hall, 201 Burro Ave., Cloudcroft.
City of Roswell General Services, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Large Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 868-036-741
Thursday
Roswell Tourism Council, 11 a.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, 3607 N. Main St. (Special location)
City of Roswell Legal Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, Large Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/994272373. You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3412 Access Code: 994-272-373
City of Roswell Library Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Roswell Public Library, Southeast Meeting Room, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/250660069 You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.) United States: +1 (571) 317-3112 - One-touch: tel:+15713173112,250660069# Access Code: 250-660-069
Friday
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, 9 a.m., Regents Room, Lusk Hall, NMMI campus, 101 W. College Blvd. The agenda and web link will be posted on the NMMI website, nmmi.edu.
