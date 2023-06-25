Keep Roswell Beautiful Board, noon, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Go-to Meeting access: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Also dial-in using your phone. United States: 1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 982-972-909.
Roswell Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Go-to meeting access: Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Also dial in using a phone. United States: 1 (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 929-161-493.
Rescheduled from regular date: Roswell Legal Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Go-To Meeting access: Join meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/994272373. Also dial-in using your phone. United States: 1 (872) 240-3412 Access Code: 994-272-373.
Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Convention Center, 912 North Main St. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445 Also dial in using your phone. United States: 1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 518-430-445.
Roswell General Service Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled on July 26.
Hagerman Town Council, 5 p.m., Town Hall, 209 E. Argyle St., Hagerman. Public hearing for a proposed zoning change to Norte Vista subdivision Block 1, Lots 1-9 and Block 2, Lots 1-3.