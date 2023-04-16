This is a listing of public meetings considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Monday
Chaves County Health Council Expo planning meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Call 211 or email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outook.com for other ways to participate.
City of Roswell Commission on Aging special meeting, noon, Conference Room, Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, 1402 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/396940877. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 396-940-877.
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Museum building, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/241148077. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 241-148-077.
Roswell City Council special meeting, 5 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125 Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter.
Tuesday
Wilson-Cobb History and Genealogy Research Library annual meeting, noon, Wilson-Cobb library, 301 S. Richardson Ave.
South Park Cemetery Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Conference Room, Cemetery offices, 3101 S. Main St. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/355327813. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 355-327-813.
Virtual public meeting regarding Request for Information from the New Mexico 30x30 Advisory Committee and state conservation practices, 5:30 p.m. For the web link, check the "public meetings" menu on the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department website, emnrd.nm.gov.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting is also livestreamed on YouTube.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The county also plans to livestream the meeting at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Friday
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 8:30 a.m., Regents Room, Administration Building, ENMU campus, 1500 S. Avenue K, Portales.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by meeting organizers.
