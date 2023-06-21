A good weld takes artistry, whether you’re bonding plates of metal or connecting individual people to the larger community. A good weld is strong.
Dusty Baker, Welding Technology Program Director at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, has won the 2023 NC3/LEEPS Welding Instructor of the Year, a prestigious national award. The award signifies not only his commitment to the industry, but his commitment to the Roswell community.
The national recognition comes from Baker’s implementation of innovative curriculum across southeastern New Mexico and his career-oriented work with students. In short, Baker’s students can expect to get good jobs.
“This spring, we handed out 114 certificates,” Baker says. “It was a great year. And on the back of the certificate, it lists the welds they had to do to get the certificate, so for someone who wants to hire them, it’s not just a piece of paper, it actually shows what they did to get certified. It helps the student get employed.”
In addition to manufacturing design and innovation, Lincoln Electric, sponsor of the award, offers courses and programs designed to enhance welding skills, promote safety and address industry-specific needs.
Baker participated in trainings to implement Lincoln Electric’s highly innovative and research-backed curriculum not only at ENMU-R but at local area high schools in Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman, Lake Arthur and Artesia.
By sharing his exceptional training throughout the wider community, Baker fuses a stronger bond for all of us.
Baker encouraged area high school administration to send their teachers to Lincoln Electric’s trainings and use the updated curriculum and equipment in the classroom. His support of high school instructors increases rates of student success and graduation from college.
His commitment to students shines through his modest demeanor. “I give them my card and I tell them, I don’t care what program, if you come to our college and you don’t know where to go or what to do, call this number. I don’t care what program you’re in, I will find the person you need to talk to. I’m just trying to help them so they’re not so afraid to take that step into college.”
Baker is the connective tissue — some might say the weld — between students and the college experience.
While Baker is the only welder in the family, his grandfather Kenneth Baker, a coast-to-coast truck driver, was a model for his dedication to students.
“My grandfather was a people person. He loved talking to people. He could walk up to anyone and start a conversation and you’d think you’d known him for years. He was always the kind of person who wanted people to laugh and feel good. So if I can similarly brighten someone’s day, that makes my day.”
In the almost 35,000-square-foot facility at ENMU-R, newly renovated in 2022, Baker holds up example welds. “The students have a list of welds they have to do. And they have to produce a weld for a grade.” During a typical class, Baker makes rounds and helps students individually. The large space where students learn and work is equipped with top-notch machinery.
Students not only receive a grade for the course, but have the option to get certified. “They do various different weld tests to welding code throughout the program, and if they get it, I can write their certification papers stating that they pass this weld through code,” Baker shares. “That’s something they can put on their resume.”
Enrollment in the welding program at ENMU-R has increased since the pandemic, with 18 students enrolled this past spring and 25 enrolled for the upcoming fall semester.
Welding is an industry where even a starting salary is attractive, $16-20 per hour in the first year, with “upwards to almost $40 per hour after a year or two,” Baker reports. “The route to advancement is huge.”
Students can find jobs across the United States. Perhaps they’ll work on buildings and bridges in Albuquerque; perhaps they’ll work on oil fields in places like Artesia, Hobbs, Carlsbad, Odessa and Midland. Perhaps they’ll find a job with a pharmaceutical plant or dairy in Minnesota or Wisconsin.
“Our program takes students that know absolutely nothing about welding, and when they graduate, they’re going to be employable in the welding field,” Baker says.
Students at ENMU-R learn basic welding types (Stick, MIG and TIG) plus oxy-fuel cutting, plasma cutting and carbon arc gouging. They learn how to read and interpret blueprints and take metallurgy classes to learn the science behind heating and cooling metal.
“You are getting a whole realm of different skills when you go through the program,” Baker states. “You’re not just learning the basics. We give the students the opportunity to find their niche within the program and then they can go into that job.”
Like his grandfather, Baker is dedicated to people, whether they choose to be welders or not. “These are our students,” he says. “If we can help any student get a job and keep them fed and sheltered, then it was well worth it.” The bonds Baker creates with people are as enduring as the welds he makes in the classroom.
