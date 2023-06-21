Award-winning welding instructor sparks student achievement

Dusty Baker, winner of the prestigious NC3/LEEPS award, in the Welding and Technology building at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell on Thursday.

 Allison Carpenter Photo

A good weld takes artistry, whether you’re bonding plates of metal or connecting individual people to the larger community. A good weld is strong.

Dusty Baker, Welding Technology Program Director at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, has won the 2023 NC3/LEEPS Welding Instructor of the Year, a prestigious national award. The award signifies not only his commitment to the industry, but his commitment to the Roswell community.