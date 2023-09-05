Emergencies can happen at any time. That’s why it’s important to be prepared and know where to go when you need medical care — fast. The emergency medicine team at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center provides medicine and care to patients in Roswell, NM, and surrounding areas when they need it most.
A visit to the ER can often be stressful or scary, especially if it includes a trip in an ambulance, but it doesn’t have to be. Dr. Tom Wulf, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center’s Emergency Room Medical Director offers a few minor preparations that can help your emergency room visit go smoothly.
If your situation allows, it is helpful to bring a few items with you to the ER. They include:
· Contact information for your personal physicians, including your primary care doctor
· Detailed medical history and current condition information, including dates of major surgeries
· Health insurance card and photo ID
· List of any allergies you have
· Names, dosages, and how often you are currently taking any prescription or over-the-counter medications, vitamins or dietary supplements
· Comfort items such as bottled water and a music player for yourself or a favorite blanket, book or toy for your child
When possible, have a trusted friend or family member accompany you to the hospital. This person cannot only help you explain your condition and symptoms during your visit to the ER doctors and staff, but they can also help you to understand and remember important health care information.
Also, once you are being seen, don't be afraid to use details and be honest about your illness. Any and all information regarding your condition may help ER staff make an accurate diagnosis and begin treatment quicker.
“Waiting can be the most difficult part of an emergency room visit. In the emergency room, patients are seen by doctors according to the severity of their symptoms, not in the order of arrival. Knowing that there may be a wait can help decrease feelings of stress and anxiety,” added Dr. Wulf.
Patients are also encouraged to ask questions of the physicians, nurses or staff if you do not understand. Tests, procedures, your diagnosis and even follow-up care instructions can be confusing. It is always best to ask questions.
Minor illnesses and health conditions can often wait, but some symptoms always demand potentially lifesaving, immediate medical attention provided at a hospital. Dr. Wulf recommends, “Patients should seek emergency care for things like head injuries, severe abdominal pain, high fevers and signs of heart attack or stroke.” Fainting, fevers greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in infants and 105 degrees in older children and adults, severe pain anywhere in the body, and significant vomiting and diarrhea require immediate medical evaluation. In terms of injuries, head injuries — especially those accompanied by loss of consciousness and/or vomiting — and deep wounds causing bleeding unmanageable through basic first aid are health issues that are best managed in the ER.
Although the symptoms mentioned above are commonly associated with medical emergencies, you know your body best and should always feel comfortable seeking emergency medical care any time you experience unusual or concerning symptoms. This will not only set your mind at ease, but also ensure you have quick access to potentially lifesaving medical care at a hospital's emergency department, if needed.
“Lastly, before leaving the emergency room, it’s important that you, or a trusted family member or friend, completely understands the information given to you by the ER staff,” added Wulf. Understanding and following discharge instructions, including medications and/or home care procedures, are vital to helping your condition improve. If you do not understand any information given to you by the medical center staff, ask for clarification. Also, be sure to follow up with your primary care provider within a few days after your ER visit.
