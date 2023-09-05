Tom Wulf, MD

Tom Wulf, MD

Emergencies can happen at any time. That’s why it’s important to be prepared and know where to go when you need medical care — fast. The emergency medicine team at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center provides medicine and care to patients in Roswell, NM, and surrounding areas when they need it most.

A visit to the ER can often be stressful or scary, especially if it includes a trip in an ambulance, but it doesn’t have to be. Dr. Tom Wulf, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center’s Emergency Room Medical Director offers a few minor preparations that can help your emergency room visit go smoothly.