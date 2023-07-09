Summer is here and for many of us, that means a more relaxed schedule. For our young ones, that may often mean they are out of their routine and skipping out on some essential parts of their days. Although at around 18 months toddlers typically go from two naps a day to one, napping is still vital to their health and well-being. In fact, experts recommend that 2-to 3-year-olds get 10 to 12 hours of sleep during the night, with an additional one to two hours of shut-eye during the day.
During this age, toddlers are going through a marathon of development. So much is happening both intellectually and physically that sleep is the only way they can restore themselves. In order to keep up the pace in their physical and intellectual development, sleep is a must. In fact, according to sleep experts, naps facilitate toddlers’ cognitive development. Research has found that cortisol, a hormone that increases with stress, falls dramatically during a nap. As a result, toddlers awaken happier, more alert and better prepared to learn about and explore their world.
Toddlers fight the urge to rest simply because they are so interested in what's going on around them. The curious toddler has so much to see and do and they’re afraid that if they nap, they'll miss out on something. Toddlers are beginning to understand that they are separate from you and are their own person, so they assert their independence whenever they can. Refusing to take a nap is one way they take control.
If you have a little one that is having difficulty catching some shut-eye, here are some tips and tricks to try:
Settle down at the same time and in the same place each day. Establishing a routine is important and will help communicate that it’s time for rest.
Read a story and settle them down in a quiet, dark room.
Keep naptime consistent from day to day. Toddlers need routine to feel secure. If children go through the same steps each day, they'll know what to expect, and you can hope they'll be more compliant.
Stay firm but calm. Although it's frustrating having to deal with a toddler who won't nap, the best thing you can do is not show them that they are getting to you.
Try to avoid making naptime a battleground. Tell them that they look tired and need to rest, and you do, too.
If they absolutely refuse to nap, leave them with some toys and books and tell them it's quiet time. Although she won't feel as rested as she would if she'd slept, having an hour or two when she's not involved in rambunctious play can at least shore up some energy.
Massage therapists suggest massaging the palm of the hand. Drawing calming circles can help those eyes drift off to sleep.