Summer is here and for many of us, that means a more relaxed schedule. For our young ones, that may often mean they are out of their routine and skipping out on some essential parts of their days. Although at around 18 months toddlers typically go from two naps a day to one, napping is still vital to their health and well-being. In fact, experts recommend that 2-to 3-year-olds get 10 to 12 hours of sleep during the night, with an additional one to two hours of shut-eye during the day.

During this age, toddlers are going through a marathon of development. So much is happening both intellectually and physically that sleep is the only way they can restore themselves. In order to keep up the pace in their physical and intellectual development, sleep is a must. In fact, according to sleep experts, naps facilitate toddlers’ cognitive development. Research has found that cortisol, a hormone that increases with stress, falls dramatically during a nap. As a result, toddlers awaken happier, more alert and better prepared to learn about and explore their world.