Weeds in the city

Weeds are everywhere in Roswell, but with a little thought and attention, they can be kept under control.

 Clarke Condé Photo

With the blessing of rain can come growth, green landscapes and pests. Pests can be anything from insects, weeds, pathogens, or even vertebrates. How we manage those pests can vary depending on our purpose, needs and even beliefs. About a month ago we talked about mosquito prevention, and with all this rain we have had lately, I hope you put that information to use. Maybe because I was helping with the Southeast 4-H District Agronomy contest and I was looking for them, the pest I have been most focused on are the weeds.

A weed can be defined as a plant that interferes with human intentions or activities. Or it could be simply a plant growing where it is not wanted. Primarily we define weeds based on their problematic competition with desirable plants. They tend to have specific characteristics that make them out-compete desirable crops from corn to your lawn grasses. Many of the important biological traits found in weeds that make them problematic are that they produce high numbers of seeds, can vegetatively reproduce, seeds remain viable in the soil for long periods of time, allelopathic properties, etc. So how do you control weeds in your area? The best way to be able to control a weed is to understand its biology. Many weeds can be controlled best through mechanical control, while others need to be attacked utilizing all methods available.