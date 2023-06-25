With the blessing of rain can come growth, green landscapes and pests. Pests can be anything from insects, weeds, pathogens, or even vertebrates. How we manage those pests can vary depending on our purpose, needs and even beliefs. About a month ago we talked about mosquito prevention, and with all this rain we have had lately, I hope you put that information to use. Maybe because I was helping with the Southeast 4-H District Agronomy contest and I was looking for them, the pest I have been most focused on are the weeds.
A weed can be defined as a plant that interferes with human intentions or activities. Or it could be simply a plant growing where it is not wanted. Primarily we define weeds based on their problematic competition with desirable plants. They tend to have specific characteristics that make them out-compete desirable crops from corn to your lawn grasses. Many of the important biological traits found in weeds that make them problematic are that they produce high numbers of seeds, can vegetatively reproduce, seeds remain viable in the soil for long periods of time, allelopathic properties, etc. So how do you control weeds in your area? The best way to be able to control a weed is to understand its biology. Many weeds can be controlled best through mechanical control, while others need to be attacked utilizing all methods available.
Mechanical control is just the physical removal of a plant. Many situations call for this type of control. While we may like to just spray it and move on, it is not always the best course of action. Puncture vine, commonly known as goat heads, is a great example of a plant that mechanical removal can be highly effective. Puncture vine has a simple tap root and pulling it out of the ground prior to seed production can eliminate future populations. The stage of life that the plant is in is important, too. If the weed has already flowered, pollinated and is producing seed, mechanical removal can keep it from spreading more seed while chemical herbicides can trigger the plant to die but still drop seed which just leads to more problems in the future. Mechanical removal is all about timing, prior to seed production and during active growth. Actively mowing or removing above-ground growth can deplete the energy reserves from the roots and can kill the plant too. This is effective in some woody plants and keeps annuals from producing seeds. Removing weeds before they are mature enough to compete with your desirable plants is the key to successful weed control.
Herbicides are probably the most common form of pest control and for good reason, they are usually a cheaper, quicker, and more efficient form of control. There are important considerations when selecting an herbicide. The most important is weed ID. If you are utilizing a herbicide that does not control the weed you are trying to eliminate, you are wasting time, money and potentially creating herbicide resistance. Following the label is integral to good control and it is a legal requirement.
Many people do not realize that the “label is the law”. The label is a legal document that must be followed and should be followed. Extensive testing has gone into determining the use of an herbicide and treatment rates, timing and environmental factors all influence the efficacy of an herbicide. The label will tell you about the rate at which to apply, stick to that rate as more or less of that recommended rate can reduce the efficacy of the product. The label will also explain the optimal times to treat for various weeds, heat, cold and drought conditions can reduce the effects of the herbicide as well. Two other terms to understand are pre-emergence and post-emergence herbicides. Pre-emergence herbicides are intended to control weeds as they germinate from seed, to keep them from emerging from the soils. Post-emergence herbicides are intended to control weeds that have already emerged from the soil.
Using a pre-emergence herbicide on a plant that is already emerged will have no effect and will only increase resistance and frustration on your part. Again, timing and ID are integral in the use of herbicides. If you remember nothing else from this article, I hope you remember to read and follow the label for any pesticide that you choose to use!
Every third Saturday of the month, we have a live horticulture-related presentation at the Roswell Public Library called Gardening at the Library. This month’s topic will be pecan weevil traps on July 15 at 10 a.m. For other gardening advice or information please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.