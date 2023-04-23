As everyone has been anticipating the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish draw results that we hope were released just before the publication of this article, I felt it worth discussing the benefits of agriculture in Chaves County on wildlife populations. Much of the wildlife we have today benefits from modern agricultural practices.

On open range and pasture, through proper grazing management strategies, ranchers are maintaining the land in a way that encourages healthy soils and grass. Without the grass which requires healthy soil, the rancher will quickly go under. A common joke, that has a good deal of truth to it, is that a rancher is also a grass farmer. That grass does not just benefit their livestock, but antelope, quail, deer and many more. The rancher along with other entities works to control noxious and detrimental weeds and brush on the landscape. Encroachment of mesquite limits the ability of antelope to escape from predators, restricting their natural speed. Mesquite on the landscape is also bad for livestock, the consumption of mesquite beans over time can destroy the rumen of cattle and reduces grass abundance.