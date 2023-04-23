As everyone has been anticipating the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish draw results that we hope were released just before the publication of this article, I felt it worth discussing the benefits of agriculture in Chaves County on wildlife populations. Much of the wildlife we have today benefits from modern agricultural practices.
On open range and pasture, through proper grazing management strategies, ranchers are maintaining the land in a way that encourages healthy soils and grass. Without the grass which requires healthy soil, the rancher will quickly go under. A common joke, that has a good deal of truth to it, is that a rancher is also a grass farmer. That grass does not just benefit their livestock, but antelope, quail, deer and many more. The rancher along with other entities works to control noxious and detrimental weeds and brush on the landscape. Encroachment of mesquite limits the ability of antelope to escape from predators, restricting their natural speed. Mesquite on the landscape is also bad for livestock, the consumption of mesquite beans over time can destroy the rumen of cattle and reduces grass abundance.
Ranchers work to reduce the mesquite on the landscape for quality grass and soil health and in doing so benefit wildlife. In other areas, they work with the National Wild Turkey Federation or Bureau of Land Management and other organizations to remove salt cedar from along the Pecos and other bodies of water, replacing them with native cottonwoods and trees that benefit wildlife, such as turkey that utilize the cottonwoods for roost trees.
Provision and maintenance of water on the landscape for the livestock also benefit wildlife. In many of the areas, there would be no access to water without the rancher’s infrastructure and maintenance of water tanks. Scaled quail tend to concentrate around water and are a critical factor for the survival of young birds, especially during dry times (NMSU Guide L-304). Ranchers also work with Game and Fish to monitor and evaluate wildlife populations and health.
Our farming community has a major impact on wildlife, especially during the seasonal migrations of waterfowl. During the fall as the corn is harvested and winter wheat crops go in, so do the ducks, geese and sandhill cranes feeding in the fields. To understand how significant this is to the waterfowl population, we must understand how the rivers in New Mexico used to flow. The Pecos and Rio Grande used to flood in ways that would form marshy habitats along the rivers. Through human intervention, the rivers were harnessed for human purposes and in order to benefit the habitation of humans in this diverse habitat. While it was beneficial for our existence, it did change the availability of food and habitat for waterfowl.
The farmers provide not just for you, but for the wildlife as well. Alfalfa fields, Chaves County’s number one crop, are full of insects that are an important food source for turkey, quail and many other game and non-game birds alike. A turkey’s diet is approximately 25% animal matter, predominantly insects and other invertebrates. Turkey poults are more dependent on insects during the early stages of their life, as the high protein content helps with the poults’ rapid growth (TAMU – Forest Service).
It doesn’t mean that there aren’t conflicts at times between wildlife and agriculture. Coyotes, wolves and other predators can be detrimental to livestock. Excessive populations of geese, deer or elk can decimate a field. Few animals are as proficient at destroying fences and fruit trees as elk. Next time you go to pick cherries and apples in La Luz ask them about their tall fences. Options are limited in exclusionary fences, which are expensive. Depredation hunts governed by NMDGF, United States Department of Agriculture programs also assist with problematic species.
As we discussed earlier with the rivers, humans have altered and impacted the landscape. Walking away from the landscape will never bring back the “pristine” wilderness. Invasive weeds, roads, infrastructure, cities — the list goes on as to how we have impacted the natural world. However, thanks to the practices of our producers here in Chaves County, agriculture is leading the way in providing food, water and habitat for wildlife, a beneficial byproduct of their hard work and dedication to their trade.
And for all those who drew out this year, congratulations and good luck!
Every third Saturday of the month, we have a horticulture-related presentation at the Roswell Public Library called Gardening at the Library. This month’s topic will be Proper Fertilizing on May 20th at 10:00 am. For other gardening advice or information please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.