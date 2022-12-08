A group of southeast New Mexico and West Texas employees with Tucson Electric Power (TEP), which operates the Oso Grande Wind Project in Chaves, Eddy and Lea Counties, have presented the Roswell unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln counties with a $2,500 donation.
This donation, combined with other contributions by area businesses, have saved club students and their families $8,000 this year, said Chief Operations Officer Rick Lamb. The donation is being used to help pay the costs for a year for the fuel, maintenance and other expenses related to running vans to transport youth.
“What had to happen in the past was that, not only would they have a monthly fee, they would have a van fee as well to help cover the costs of picking them up and bringing them back,” he said.
Some of the TEP employees also volunteered with the club when it offered a free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 22 to youth, their families and others in the community. Lamb said about 200 people were served.
TEP Program Coordinator Evangelina Guerrero expressed her thanks to the utility operator.
“It gives us an opportunity to donate and also volunteer,” she said. “It is a pleasure to serve the community when we can, and we are looking forward to being part of it again.”