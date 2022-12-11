Xcel Energy employees and contractors in Texas and New Mexico, with support from the Xcel Energy Foundation, have raised more than $665,000 through this year’s United Way campaign, surpassing last year’s total by 13%.
According to an Xcel Energy news announcement on Wednesday, employees and contractors in Texas and New Mexico donated more than $340,000 during the five-week campaign that ended in October to support organizations of their choice. The Xcel Energy Foundation matched their contribution with gifts to local United Way organizations, amplifying the impact of these funds in supporting charitable causes in communities the company serves. Total giving across all eight states in which Xcel Energy operates was more than $5 million.