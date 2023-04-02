Xcel Energy of Texas and New Mexico is reminding area residents that only Xcel's employees or authorized contractors can trim trees near their power lines.
“Homeowners planning to trim trees on their property should never hire private trimmers to do work near our lines or attempt the work themselves,” said Michael Swanson, Xcel Energy program manager for vegetation management in Texas and New Mexico. “If customers have concerns or questions about trees that are adjacent to lines, they can contact Xcel Energy customer service for assistance.”