Colder temperatures have moved into Texas and New Mexico and are expected to spread across a large portion of the country this week.
Xcel Energy is reminding customers of tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills at the start of the winter heating season and is encouraging customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their bills.
Xcel Energy offers payment plans and can connect customers to energy assistance programs in their communities.
• Lower the thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.
• Install a smart thermostat to automatically lower the temperature when away from home or during overnight hours.
• During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.
• Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.
• Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.
Additional ways to save can be found on the energy savings tips page at xcelenergy.com.
Customers are encouraged to contact Xcel Energy if they’re having trouble paying their bill. More information about energy assistance programs and resources can be found at xcelenergy.com or by calling 1-800- 895-4999.