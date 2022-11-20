With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, state health officials said Thursday the number of COVID-19 cases has been on the upswing. Chaves County is among the 18 counties where the community level remains low, according to statewide data collected from Nov. 3 to Nov.9. Many other New Mexicans live in areas where COVID-19 is at “medium” or “high” levels. These 15 counties are mostly in the western portion of the state and include heavily populated Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties.

Those traveling are advised to wear masks in such locations as airports. People attending large gatherings or spending time in crowded locations should also wear them, said top officials with the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) on Thursday.