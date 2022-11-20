With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, state health officials said Thursday the number of COVID-19 cases has been on the upswing. Chaves County is among the 18 counties where the community level remains low, according to statewide data collected from Nov. 3 to Nov.9. Many other New Mexicans live in areas where COVID-19 is at “medium” or “high” levels. These 15 counties are mostly in the western portion of the state and include heavily populated Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties.
Those traveling are advised to wear masks in such locations as airports. People attending large gatherings or spending time in crowded locations should also wear them, said top officials with the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) on Thursday.
Statewide, COVID-related hospitalizations have doubled during the past month to 160 patients, said Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of NMDOH.
Health officials are also concerned about the resurgence of other respiratory diseases, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, RSV. Dr. Laura Parajon, deputy secretary of NMDOH, explained that cases of such illnesses are rising “and affecting our kids very badly.” These increases are thought to be the result of the public returning to pre-COVID behaviors after “remarkably low” numbers of RSV and influenza cases during the past two seasons. Children and youth were wearing masks, not at school and now “we're seeing what we're used to seeing,” Scrace said. “We're returning to what life is like when people weren't wearing masks.”
Also at the press conference was Dr. Anna Duran, associate chief medical officer at the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital. The hospital's pediatric unit, which contains 69 beds and 20 ICU beds, is currently operating at 125% capacity. This is because of not only what NMDOH described as the triple threat of COVID-19, influenza and RSV, but also parainfluenza and enterovirus, according to Duran.
The upswing in RSV cases alone began several weeks earlier than the normal mid-December start. “We're anticipating seeing more of a surge just because people, you know, want to see one another,” Duran said.
She predicted this RSV season could peak in January and by the end of March, ”peter off.” Local hospitals have also noticed an increase in people with respiratory illnesses, including RSV.
“RSV has been around forever,” said Dr. Tom Wulf, director of emergency medicine for Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. More young patients with RSV are receiving care at the center currently. Youth, especially infants, small children and premature babies, seniors, and those with such things as co-morbidities and immune deficiencies, can sometimes become very ill from what is most often a highly common and mild disease that causes cold-like symptoms. The number of COVID-19 and influenza cases remains low, he also noted. People feeling sick, and their immediate family members, should stay home to avoid further spreading these types of illnesses.
Wulf pointed out that COVID, RSV and other respiratory illnesses spread in the same droplets those infected people carry and emit. As is the case with COVID, staying away from others, frequent hand washing and washing down surfaces that are often touched, are among the precautions that can help reduce transmission of such respiratory illnesses.
“Like the rest of the state, we have seen an increase in (emergency department) visits due to respiratory illnesses, including RSV and influenza,” wrote Whitney Marquez, the communications manager for Lovelace Health Systems. Vaccinations for COVID-19 and boosters for common Omicron variants of COVID-19 as well as flu vaccines are considered the best way to avoid becoming very sick.
Parajon reported Thursday being among those who recently contracted COVID-19 from her child. She had received both the COVID-19 vaccine and booster and said doing so likely allowed her to be “much less sick.”
There is no vaccine for RSV, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides advice about treating RSV on their website, cdc.gov/rsv/about/symptoms.html