SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) reminds New Mexicans that NM Notify, New Mexico’s COVID-19 Exposure Alert system, will shut down May 11. The system was supported by the Association of Public Health Laboratories in partnership with Google, Apple and Microsoft. The national funding and resources that made this system possible are no longer going to be available after May 11.
During the pandemic the majority of New Mexicans with smart phones activated the NM Notify app on their phone. More than 1.5 million notifications were sent to users who may have had sufficient exposure to COVID-19 to become infected.