Dr. David Scrase, acting cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), started off the department's December press conference by noting that Monday was the 1,000th day of COVID in the state.
What used to be NMDOH's COVID-19 regular virtual press conferences now covers not only COVID, but also influenza, RSV and Mpox (formerly referred to as Monkeypox).
“We're continuing to face challenges,” Scrase said. “And a slight increase in (COVID) cases over the past several days.”
Transmission levels of the virus are high statewide but community levels still vary. Chaves County remains among low-level community spread locations in the state with 122.26 cases per 100,000 population in the week ending Monday. The county's test positivity rate was 16.36%, during the week ending last Sunday, according to NMDOH data.
Scrase explained that the state's high transmission level is what most concerns hospital workers even though COVID has become less deadly.
Hospitals statewide have been reporting higher numbers of patients requiring care in recent weeks for respiratory illnesses overall. He also said hospitals continue stretching resources amid ongoing staffing challenges and supply shortages.
NMDOH issued a public health emergency order Monday requiring hospitals to work cooperatively to ensure patients receive appropriate levels of care. This is because of the surge in pediatric cases and hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses.
The level of influenza-like illness activity alone in New Mexico has also been at its highest level in the past three years, said Dr. Laura Parajon, deputy secretary of NMDOH.
Dr. Anna Duran, associate chief medical officer at the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital, explained that RSV predominates among respiratory illnesses but that staff there are seeing more COVID cases in younger populations as well.
These youth are needing a higher level of care, such as intubations and ventilations as well as having to be in the ICU, Duran said.
More adult patients are also seeking help with influenza, RSV, COVID and pneumonia, she noted.
The children's hospital, University of New Mexico Health System and Sandoval Regional Medical Center “are all significantly over 100% of their licensed capacity,” Duran said.
The health system has been having up to 100 adults and up to 20 children waiting in their emergency rooms for a bed.
Duran advised people to help with this care problem by assessing the level of treatment they need. Sometimes urgent or primary care, perhaps even home care, might be more appropriate. The state's health order asks that people only seek emergency care for "severe illness."
For children with respiratory issues, that includes trouble breathing, wheezing, dehydration that results in a child not producing tears and a fever that lasts "five-plus days," according to information from the children's hospital. Contact your care provider for guidance.
And, be prepared to expect "very long wait times if you go to the hospital," Duran added.
Taking preventive measures to avoid becoming ill is crucial. That means getting vaccinated against influenza as well as having a COVID booster shot, wearing a face mask – especially in locations with high levels of COVID transmission – getting tested for COVID and staying home when sick, the doctors advised. Also. when using at-home tests, be sure to read and follow the directions to ensure they provide an accurate result, Scrase said.
NMDOH's COVID-19 Toolkit was updated this week. It provides information about whether you should be wearing a mask, obtaining vaccines and testing for exposure to the virus, types of treatments, how to recognize and an array of facts about Long COVID.
NMDOH's COVID-19 Toolkit is available at nmhealth.org
One optimistic piece of news: There have only been two diagnosed cases of Mpox in New Mexico during the past six weeks. There is still vaccine available so those who haven't obtained their needed second dose as advised to do so.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com
