A multinational energy company was the largest contributor to the reelection campaigns of Chaves County's three members of the New Mexico House of Representatives.
Campaign finance reports released Monday, for the fundraising period of July 3 to Sept. 5, show Chevron gave $5,200 to each of the campaigns of Republican state Reps. Jim Townsend of Artesia; Greg Nibert of Roswell; and Candy Ezzell of Roswell.
The $5,200 is the most an individual or political action committee, or PAC, can contribute under state law to a non-gubernatorial campaign, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
Donations from Chevron, headquartered in California, were made despite the fact that none of the three incumbent lawmakers have a general election opponent or had a primary challenger.
The reports show Chevron has been the largest source of cash to the three campaigns, contributing a total of $7,800 to each since the start of the current election cycle in 2021.
The reports show that in July and August, Townsend, the New Mexico House minority floor leader, whose District 54 includes part of southwest Chaves County, added $20,000 to his war chest. After spending $38,210.30, he has $29,932.93 in cash on hand.
The campaign of Nibert in House District 59 received $7,600 in that same time span. After spending $918.46, he entered September with a remaining balance of $95,474.36.
Ezzell, the longest serving member of Chaves County's House delegation, raised $5,700. She spent $10,500 and now has $5,938.66 left in cash on hand.
PACs from outside their districts made up the bulk of contributions to the three legislators, records state.
Among Townsend's 12 contributors, the New Mexico Association of Realtors PAC based in Santa Fe; Independent Community Bankers Association of New Mexico PAC, or ICBA/NM PAC, out of Farmington; and Presbyterian Insurance Company, in Albuquerque, each contributed $2,500.
Out-of-state money to Townsend's campaign, according to the report, included $1,500 from the El Paso Electric Company Employee PAC; $1,000 from Altria Client Services Inc., a financial services company in Richmond, Virginia, and $500 from PHARMA, located in Washington, D.C.
According to the reports, Nibert's contributions included $1,000 from the Albuquerque-based New Mexico Medical PAC; and $500 contributions from the PAC associated with the Associated Builders and Contractors, also known as ABC PAC, and All State Insurance Company, out of Illinois.
CIGNA, a multinational health and insurance company, gave Nibert's campaign $400.
Aside from the Chevron contribution, reports show Ezzell received $500 from ABC PAC.
Governor's race
All candidates vying for statewide offices were required to file campaign finance data, including those eyeing the office of governor.
The reports reflect the competitive nature of the contest with incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, holding a small fundraising edge over Republican Mark Ronchetti.
Lujan Grisham, who is seeking a second-term, raked in approximately $2,590,990.40 compared to Ronchetti's $2,402,094.31 in the same period. According to the reports, Libertarian Karen Bedonie trailed both, taking in $29,667.63.
Both leading candidates sought to spin the latest figures in their favor.
“With the latest haul, Governor Lujan Grisham has raised more than $10.4 million in the 2022 cycle. Governor Lujan Grisham’s campaign already raised more than the $9.5 million that she raised for her successful first campaign for the governor’s office in 2018,” a press release states.
The campaign noted its fundraising efforts over the last two months exceed the $1.9 million Lujan Grisham amassed at the same point in her 2018 bid for governor.
Ronchetti's campaign stated that the latest totals are a sign of momentum for their push to unseat Lujan Grisham in November.
“Ronchetti has closed the gap in available campaign cash with (Lujan) Grisham for the final stretch of the campaign,” the campaign said in a press release.
Both campaigns claimed to have received most of their money from contributors who live in New Mexico.
“Since Ronchetti entered the race last October, 94% of his contributions have come from within the state and 90% of contributions have been for $250 or less,” the release from Ronchetti's campaign stated.
Lujan Grisham's campaign also touted their in-state financial support.
“Of the 6,302 people who donated to Governor Lujan Grisham, 5,309 or 84% of them were New Mexicans hailing from nearly every county in the state,” said Delany Cochran, spokesperson for Lujan Grisham's campaign.
The reports come after the campaigns have unleashed a slew of television campaign ads against one another.
According to the reports, in the last two months Lujan Grisham outspent Ronchetti $2,376,845.55 to $1,404,539.04. Bedonie spent $23,393.48.
Despite the heavy spending, Lujan Grisham began September with the most money of the three contenders for governor.
The reports show Lujan Grisham ended the reporting period with a balance of $2,963,222.65, compared to Ronchetti's $2,412,630.39 and Bedonie's $8,561.96.
