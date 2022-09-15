Jim Townsend campaign finance story

Daily Record File Photo 

House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, who represents House District 54, speaks to an audience at the Hi-Q Venue in Roswell in July 2020. Campaign Finance reports released Monday show that Chevron was a major contributor in the recent fundraising period to Townsend as well as Roswell Republican state Reps. Candy Ezzell of House District 58 and Greg Nibert of House District 59.

A multinational energy company was the largest contributor to the reelection campaigns of Chaves County's three members of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

Campaign finance reports released Monday, for the fundraising period of July 3 to Sept. 5, show Chevron gave $5,200 to each of the campaigns of Republican state Reps. Jim Townsend of Artesia; Greg Nibert of Roswell; and Candy Ezzell of Roswell.