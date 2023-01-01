People filled the Chaves County Commission chambers Friday morning for the swearing-in ceremony of five county officials elected or reelected to office in November, as well as Undersheriff Charles Yslas.
New terms do not begin officially until 12:01 a.m. Sunday, New Year's Day. The county prepared early by having the Chaves County Board of Commissioners convene so that U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Joel M. Carson III could administer the oath of office to Chaves County Commissioner Dara Dana, Assessor Sandra Stewart, Probate Judge Clarke Coll, Sheriff Mike Herrington and Michael Perry, at the time commissioner-elect. Herrington then presided over the swearing-in for his second-in-command, Undersheriff Yslas. All the elected officials are Republicans.
The room in the Chaves County Administrative Center was filled with family, friends and coworkers as well as other area government officials to hear Carson ask the non-law-enforcement officials to pledge that they “solemnly swear” to “support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution and laws of the state of New Mexico, and faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of said office to the best of my abilities, so help me God.” Herrington and Yslas were administered oaths with slightly different wording.
The only new face among the group is Perry, having been elected to public office and the District 5 commission seat for the first time. He takes the seat following a primary election in which another Republican withdrew before voting began and a general election that fielded no opposition. He replaces Will Cavin, who stepped down after eight years due to term limits.
“I just want to make sure that I am well-educated and informed before I go into any decision-making process,” Perry said. “The county commissioners that are on here are incredibly intelligent individuals, and I just hope I can follow their lead with honor and integrity and I'll do the right thing.”
Perry, a business owner who previously had served many years as a New Mexico Game and Fish Department law enforcement officer and State Public Lands assistant commissioner, was invited to the commissioners' dais following his oath, which he took as his wife, Kimberly, held the Bible. Encouraged by fellow commissioners to join them in making remarks, he thanked people for attending and said, “I am living proof that I thought that my public service time was done, but I guess I've still got a couple more years to get things done, so I appreciate you guys being with me on this journey.”
Dana, a former state legislator who is starting her second, four-year term as the District 1 commissioner, took the oath of office assisted by her daughters Krysta Jones and Stephanie Eldridge. She said after the meeting that she thinks 2023 “will be a phenomenal year” and that she thinks the commission's priorities will include taking care of roads, infrastructure, keeping a “balanced and perfect” budget, and helping to maintain the current county staff.
Coll was accompanied by his wife, Amy Coll, in taking the oath. He said he will just “try to do a good job again for the next four years” following his 2022 reelection, noting that he has served as probate judge at various times for a total of 12 years.
Stewart took the oath of office with Deputy Assessor Melodi Salas holding the Bible. This is Stewart's first time elected to the position, having begun her appointment in May 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Mark Willard, who resigned. “I am humbled and honored to serve the citizens of Chaves County and hope to continue to manage a user-friendly office, always looking for better ways to serve the public and our county,” she said in an email following the ceremony.
Herrington and Yslas are continuing for another four years after Herrington was first elected in 2018. That followed Herrington's 21 years as a Chaves County Sheriff's officer. Yslas also had served with Herrington as a Chaves County law enforcement officer and worked for 10 years as an officer with the New Mexico Military Institute Police Department. “We are going to continue to do what we have started,” said Herrington. “Right now in Chaves County our No. 1 priority is getting crime down as well as serving the community.” Herrington took his oath with his wife, Christy Herrington, holding the Bible.