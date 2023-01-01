People filled the Chaves County Commission chambers Friday morning for the swearing-in ceremony of five county officials elected or reelected to office in November, as well as Undersheriff Charles Yslas.

New terms do not begin officially until 12:01 a.m. Sunday, New Year's Day. The county prepared early by having the Chaves County Board of Commissioners convene so that U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Joel M. Carson III could administer the oath of office to Chaves County Commissioner Dara Dana, Assessor Sandra Stewart, Probate Judge Clarke Coll, Sheriff Mike Herrington and Michael Perry, at the time commissioner-elect. Herrington then presided over the swearing-in for his second-in-command, Undersheriff Yslas. All the elected officials are Republicans.