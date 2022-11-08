Almost 9,000 Chaves County residents had already voted as of Monday, while local officials are preparing for more to come in today's election.
Of the county's 35,297 registered voters, the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office Monday indicated 8,993 either had returned an absentee ballot or voted during the three-week period provided for in-person early voting in New Mexico.
The Secretary of State's Office said, of those Chaves County residents who already voted, 7,933 did so in person while another 998 did so via absentee ballot.
Broken down by party registration, early voters and absentee votes include 5,740 Republicans; 2,348 Democrats, 739 Decline to State, 46 Libertarians and 60 from other parties.
Fuller said the nearly 22.5% of overall voters who cast a ballot early this year has surpassed the 19% who did so in 2018. That year a total of 51% of registered voters turned out, a figure she hopes to match or surpass in 2022.
“And so I am really hoping that a lot of people are waiting to turn out on Election Day,” she said.
Early voting, she said, went smoothly for the most part.
“I haven't seen anything that is cause for great alarm," she said. "I think the machines are operating just as they are supposed to, the tabulators and the ballot on-demand system,” Fuller explained.
New Mexico allows for same-day voter registration during both early voting and Election Day. Fuller said 232 residents accessed those services, either to register for the first time or change their name or address on an existing registration.
People on Tuesday can vote between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 12 voting convenience centers throughout the county.
In addition to Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place, people can vote at one of the following locations in Roswell:
- The Roswell Mall, 4501 North Main St.;
- Central Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Country Club Road;
- West Country Club Church of Christ, 700 W. Country Club Road;
- Boys and Girls Club, 201 S. Garden Ave.;
-The New Mexico Game and Fish Office, 1615 W. College St.;
- Roswell Museum, 100 W. 11th St.;
- East Grand Plains Elementary, 3773 E. Grand Plains Road;
- Church on the Move, 901 W. Brasher Road;
Three voting locations also will be in operation outside of Roswell:
- Dexter School District Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.;
- Hagerman Joy Center, 503 W. Argyle Road;
- Lake Arthur Schools, 700 W. Broadway St.
Individuals who wish to either register to vote or update their information, Fuller said, must show a valid New Mexico driver's license or ID with their updated information.
Roswell Transit will also offer free rides to voters.
According to the city of Roswell Facebook page, the buses will not go directly to voting convience centers, but people will be provided with free rides to and pick-up from bus stops closest to the centers.
People going to or returning from voting will be allowed to take the trip for free, the Facebook post states. People heading to vote or returning afterwards should simply inform the driver.
All seven statewide executive offices are on the ballot this election, along with New Mexico's three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all 70 seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives.
Two New Mexico Supreme Court Justices are in contested races, while a third is in a retention election. Two New Mexico Court of Appeals judges are running to hold onto the seats they now hold.
In Chaves County, there are no contested races for countywide offices. However, there is a race for a district judge position in the 5th Judicial District, which is comprised of Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties.
Also going before voters are three proposed amendments to the state Constitution and a series of General Obligation bond issues.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 5785-662-7710, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.