20221108-VoteSign

About 77% of Chaves County registered voters have yet to cast a ballot. Voting today is at 12 polling locations, including the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. 

 Daily Record File Photo

Almost 9,000 Chaves County residents had already voted as of Monday, while local officials are preparing for more to come in today's election.

Of the county's 35,297 registered voters, the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office Monday indicated 8,993 either had returned an absentee ballot or voted during the three-week period provided for in-person early voting in New Mexico.