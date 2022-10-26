Three Republicans campaigning in New Mexico judicial elections were in Roswell last week, pitching their candidacies, experience and philosophies to local voters.
Thomas Montoya, who is running in the race for position 1 on the New Mexico Supreme Court; Gertrude Lee, candidate for position 2 on the New Mexico Court of Appeals; and David Finger, vying to be a judge in the 5th Judicial District, were featured speakers at the Oct. 19 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women.
Each will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 elections.
New Mexico is one of eight states that use partisan elections for at least part of the judicial appointment process, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
In New Mexico, the governor appoints judges to fill vacancies on courts based on the recommendations of a bipartisan judicial nominating commission.
In the next election, candidates for the seat run for a full-term and for re-election after that every few years.
But those judicial campaigns are often eclipsed by contests for president, statewide elective offices and Congress, to the point that Montoya said most people don't even know the candidates running for those seats.
“It should be the reverse,” Montoya said.
Decisions handed down by those judges have a far-reaching effect that can last beyond the tenure of a given member of the court.
“When we write opinions, they will last sometimes a generation, two generations,” Montoya said.
This year's elections unfold as the courts have become a battlefield in American politics, issuing decisions on contentious topics ranging from redistricting to voters' rights protections, education funding, legality of public health measures and abortion access.
And in New Mexico, Republicans are hoping to make inroads this year by picking up seats on New Mexico's two highest courts.
Democrats occupy all five seats on the New Mexico Supreme Court and all but one seat on the New Mexico Court of Appeals.
David Finger
Unlike in other campaigns for office, those looking to get on the bench are constrained on what they can say on the campaign trail by the state's Code of Judicial Conduct.
“We can't make promises. We can't say this is what I will do on (in) these types of cases if elected,” Finger said.
This November, Finger hopes to unseat Judge Eileen Riordan, a Democrat on the Division 1 seat on the 5th Judicial District Court, which is comprised of Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties.
Riordan was appointed to the bench last year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Despite the Republican bend of all three counties in the district, Finger said winning will not be easy.
“I have to state that this is going to be a very difficult race. I have a very tough opponent and I need everybody's support,” he said.
According to recent campaign finance records, Riordan's campaign has raised a total of $80,050, compared to the $7,902,48 Finger's campaign has received.
Finger, who is currently the Division 4 magistrate judge in Lea County, said though being the Republican nominee in the race might be enough to convince many people to back him, he also has the qualifications for the job.
“I would like to stress that I am not just some guy who (will) come up here with an R next to his name,” Finger explained.
He has worked as a prosecutor in the district attorney's office for the 5th Judicial District, where he assisted on felony cases, including sex crimes and homicides. Later he was the lead prosecutor in Lea County on narcotics cases.
In 2011, he was appointed by then-Gov. Susana Martinez to the Division 1 seat he currently holds as a Lea County Magistrate Judge.
He won election in 2012, 2014 and in 2018.
“So I am coming to this race with a tremendous amount of experience,” Finger said.
Finger says he does have a record as a magistrate judge, and says its one anyone who has come before him as a judge knows about.
“They can tell you what kind of judge I am and the way I run my court and whether or not I would be an asset to this community in the 5th Judicial District, as a district court judge,” he said.
Though he lives in Lea County, because it is within the 5th Judicial District, Chaves County voters will have the contest on their ballots, too.
Gertrude Lee
In this position 2 race on the New Mexico Court of Appeals, Lee hopes to oust Democratic Judge Katherine Wray. She also faces Libertarian Stephen Curtis.
Lee lost another bid for the Appeals Court in 2020.
If elected Lee would be the first Native American judge on the court. She said that she ultimately opted to campaign for the position because she wants to bring more diversity to the state's second highest court.
“When you look at the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court judges, you will see that most of these attorneys hail from the Santa Fe corridor or Albuquerque. There is not much of a voice coming from rural New Mexico,” she said.
Having grown up and practiced law almost exclusively in rural areas, Lee said she can bring that perspective to the court.
A member of the Navajo Nation, Lee was born on the reservation community of Shiprock, but now lives in Kirkland.
She was raised in a family, Lee said, as one of 10 siblings where hard work and education were important.
Her father, she said, was a Farmington business owner. She received an undergraduate degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Later she earned a juris doctorate and a certificate in Indian law from the University of New Mexico School of Law.
After she graduated, Lee became an assistant district attorney for the 11th Judicial District in McKinley County, while also working as a chief prosecutor on the Navajo Nation.
“Which meant that as a 32 year old, I was running 10 legal offices around a landmass the size of of West Virginia,” she said.
Lee added that when she began work for the Navajo Nation, there were only five attorneys on the entire reservation. However, by the time she left her position with the tribe, Lee said each of the tribal legal offices was staffed.
Currently she is a general crimes prosecutor in San Juan County.
“I have devoted my legal career to public service. I'd like to continue my public service as a court of appeals judge,” she said.
Thomas Montoya
After decades practicing law, Montoya hopes to win a seat on the state's highest court. He is looking to unseat Justice Julie Vargas, a Democrat, in the coming election.
Montoya says that he has a family history in New Mexico that spans 400 years. He said that he came from a large family that stressed self sufficiency.
“Good, hard, honest work, self-reliance, self-responsibility,” he said in describing the ethos of his family growing up.
According to his campaign website, Montoya received a law degree from the University of Southern California. For the past 41 years, he has practiced law, specializing in family law and domestic relations.
“In our practice, we are not narrow. We represent both sides. So it's not all plaintiffs, it's not all defendant, petitioner or respondent. It's not prosecution and it's not all defense,” he said.
Montoya explained that this requires balance, a quality which he believes is currently lacking on the state courts.
In addition to practicing law, Montoya said he has been appointed to judicial nominating commissions.
According to his campaign website, Montoya was tapped to chair the New Mexico Supreme Court Rules Committee, which crafted rules for domestic relations and violence cases. For eight years, he also was on the New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission.
“I have personally helped to write, lobby for, testified in the Legislature 50 times or more as a witness to enact over 30 statutory enactments in our state,” Montoya said.
Though never appointed, Montoya was found to be among the qualified candidates approved by the 2nd District Judicial Nominating Committee to be a District Court judge.
In 2020, he ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Jane B. Yohalem for Position 3 on the Court of Appeals.
As far as his philosophy, Montoya considers himself to be a conservative who believes in judicial restraint in his rulings.
“I will not read words into statutes or the Constitution that are not there,” he said.
