Republican Mark Ronchetti entered November with a slight fundraising advantage over Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in a race that is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in state history and is garnering nationwide attention.
Reports released Thursday documenting campaign fundraising and spending activity spending between Oct. 4 and Nov. 1 show that Ronchetti took in $1,414,005 in that period, while Lujan Grisham received $1,334,097.
“This level of money being brought into Mark’s campaign just continues to show that the people of New Mexico are ready for a new direction and a new governor,” Ryan Sabel, communications director for the Ronchetti campaign said in a statement Friday.
Sabel added that 91% of donations Ronchetti received this campaign have been $250 or less, while 94% are coming from within the state of New Mexico.
Lujan Grisham's campaign, lauded her fundraising, insisting that the first-term govern's campaign has momentum.
“Governor Lujan Grisham is in an incredibly strong position heading into the final days of the campaign in one of the most expensive statewide elections in New Mexico history,” Delaney Corcoran, spokesperson for the Lujan Grisham campaign said.
Cochran also mentioned former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Ronchetti, last week, calling him Trump's “hand-picked candidate for New Mexico governor.”
Records show during the reporting period, Ronchetti outspent Lujan Grisham $3,562,545 to $2,669,831.
In terms of cash left on hand, reports indicate Lujan Grisham holds a small edge with $351,717 in her campaign war chest, compared to $346,248 in Ronchetti's.
Libertarian nominee Karen Bedonie trails both of her major party opponents. Reports show that, in the recent reporting period, $10,243 came into her campaign. After spending $10,616, she entered November with $3,042 remaining in cash on hand.
So far this election cycle, Lujan Grisham has received a total of $12,489,130 and Ronchetti $9,225,791. Bedonie has raised $146,999 since launching her bid for governor.
Among the donors to Lujan Grisham's campaign were Jonathan and Jennifer Soros, who each gave $10,000. Mark Brinkmeyer of Sandpoint, Idaho, the chairman of the Idaho Forest group, also contributed $10,000.
Other donations included $9,000 from the Kellogg Family Partnership based in San Antonio, Texas.
Contributions to Ronchetti in the last month, according to reports, included $2,600 from Conneticut-based investment banker Patrick McDonough; $2,500 from Bobbie Kilberg, an advisor to former Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush; and $8,888.88 from Lovella Kilman, a retiree from Albuquerque.
Legislative contests
In addition to campaigns for governor, those for all statewide offices, legislative and judicial contest were required to submit their campaign finance reports to the New Mexico Secretary of State.
Despite not having a general election opponent, the campaign of House District 54 state Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, received $26,750. After spending $25,910, he concluded the reporting period with $51,623 in his campaign account.
Republican Andrea Reeb, a former district attorney for New Mexico's 9th Judicial District, and David Landsford, a former Clovis mayor and registered as Decline to State, are each competing for an open seat in House District 64.
Following redistricting, the seat will now represent Curry County, as well as portions of Roosevelt and northeast Chaves County,
The latest campaign finance reports show that, in October, Landsford's campaign received $16,321 in cash, while Reeb's campaign collected $13,615. Reeb spent $5,944 and Landsford $10,831.
Reeb and Landsford ended the period with $26,143 and $8,697 respectively in their campaign accounts.
In House District 66, Jimmy Mason, an Artesia Republican, led Andrew Kennedy, a Libertarian from Loco Hills in fundraising in recent weeks. The reports show Mason's campaign collected $2,000 while Kennedy's received $300.
Mason, in that same time frame, spent $2,800, against Kennedy's $500. At the end of the reporting period, Kennedy had $65 left, much less than Mason, who had $16,095.
The district is comprised of parts of Chaves, Lea and Eddy counties. Roswell state Rep. Phelps Anderson, DTS-Roswell, has declined to run for a third term.
Longtime House District 58 state Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, does not have a challenger in her bid for re-election. She raised $16,600 in October. After spending $11,700, she had $11,589 at the end of the reporting.
The campaign of State Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, did not have finance reports from the latest fundraising period posted as of Monday.
5th Judicial District
In one of two contested district judge races in New Mexico, Judge Eileen Riordan, a Democrat, is running to retain the Division 5 seat she holds in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, which consists of Chaves, Eddy and Lea Counties.
Riordan, a Carlsbad attorney appointed to the bench by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last year, faces a challenge from Republican David Finger, a longtime Lea County Magistrate Judge.
Per reports, Rordan's campaign amassed $27,950 in cash, of which $25,000 came from Riordan herself. She spent $25,293 in that time, leaving her with $12,505 in the last stage of her campaign.
The injection of cash was much more than Finger received. The reports show that after spending $7,544, he has $488 remaining in his campaign account.
