Republican Mark Ronchetti entered November with a slight fundraising advantage over Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in a race that is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in state history and is garnering nationwide attention.

Reports released Thursday documenting campaign fundraising and spending activity spending between Oct. 4 and Nov. 1 show that Ronchetti took in $1,414,005 in that period, while Lujan Grisham received $1,334,097.