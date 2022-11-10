Yvette Herrell

File Photo 

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-NM 

Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell late Wednesday conceded to Democrat Gabe Vasquez in the race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, marking the end to one of the most expensive contests.

In a written statement posted on her campaign Facebook page, Herrell acknowledged her loss to Vasquez.