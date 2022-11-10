Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell late Wednesday conceded to Democrat Gabe Vasquez in the race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, marking the end to one of the most expensive contests.
In a written statement posted on her campaign Facebook page, Herrell acknowledged her loss to Vasquez.
“While we are disappointed by the final results, I am incredibly proud of our team and the work we did serving our district, and I am grateful for the steadfast support of so many who helped us along the way. I'd also like to congratulate Gabe Vasquez on his victory,” she said.
Unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office Wednesday showed Vasquez leading Herrell by a vote margin of 96,747 to 95,470.
Vasquez issued a statement announcing his win, although the Associated Press did not call a winner as of press time Wednesday.
“To everyone out there struggling, no matter whether you voted for me or not, please know this: I see you, I hear you, and I’ll fight my heart out for you, because public service is a sacred responsibility that I will never take for granted,” Vasquez said.
With Herrell's defeat, all five members of the state's congressional delegation will be Democrats come January.
Elected in 2020, where she unseated Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, Herrell became known in Congress as a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, as well as an unwavering backer of the oil and gas industry and border security.
The contest was closely watched by political observers and the fundraising arms of both parties in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In the past the district, which was comprised of the lower half of the state, favored Republicans. But last year it was made more competitive after legislators redrew its boundaries adding to it parts of more Democratic-strong west Albuquerque, while splitting conservative communities in southeast New Mexico among the three districts.
Vasquez, a former Las Cruces City Councilor who had previously worked as an aide to New Mexico Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, ran on issues related to the economic needs of middle-class families, along with efforts to protect abortion rights, enact comprehensive immigration reform and curtail climate change.
Herrell, a former real estate agent from Alamogordo and defender of the region's oil and gas industry tried to tap into voter concerns about crime and inflation.
In her concession statement, Herrell assailed state lawmakers for refashioning the district in a way she said allowed Democrats to consolidate power and ignore the needs of those in the more conservative rural areas of the state.
Despite the outcome, Herrell said she is confident Republicans will be able to reclaim the seat in 2024.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at Breakingnews@rdrnmews.com.
