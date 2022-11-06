Political observers say control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year could hinge largely on the outcome of the race in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.
Forecasts from websites that handicap political races have placed the contest among the nation's toss-up races, districts that could go either way in Tuesday's elections.
In the New Mexico 2nd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez are running. Given that Republicans need just five seats to capture the majority in the House, it's a contest that is being watched closely.
Polls show a close race. Both campaigns have seen robust fundraising throughout the election cycle, with Herrell taking in $4 million and Vasquez $3.5 million.
Outside interest groups have also weighed in, spending $636,636 against Vasquez and $284,335 against Herrell.
Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, says the 2nd District presents Democrats with a rare opportunity in 2022.
“The difference here is that most of these districts are ones that Democrats are defending and this is one a Republican is defending,” he said.
The District
For decades the 2nd Congressional District has encompassed the lower half of New Mexico, extending from southern Albuquerque down to communities along the U.S. border with Mexico.
Since 1980, it generally has favored Republicans. Former President Donald Trump carried the district by 12 points in 2020, and, in the last 42 years, Democrats have only won the congressional seat twice.
Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the Cook Political Report, says in a year when Democrats are on the defensive, things in that district would have been much more favorable to Herrell.
“If the race was being held under the existing boundaries, Herrell would win comfortably,” Wasserman said.
But, beginning this election, the newly drawn maps of congressional districts approved by New Mexico's Democratic governor and Legislature take effect.
Under the new boundaries, sections of west Albuquerque and the South Valley, which have more Democratic-leaning voters, were added to the district. Meanwhile, conservative areas such as Hobbs, Artesia and Chaves County were split and divided among all three of New Mexico's congressional districts.
The 2nd Congressional District under the new map retains just one precinct in Chaves County, which, as of Friday, had 96 registered voters, according to the County Clerk's Office.
Kondik said the result is a more competitive district.
“This one is a swing district that has some pretty Republican parts but also some pretty Democratic places,” he said.
The candidates
Herrell is hoping to win a second term. The 58-year-old former business owner and four-term state legislator hope voters keep her in Congress.
In 2018, she ran against Democrat Xochitl Torres Small for what was then an open seat and lost. But, in a rematch two years later, Herrell won the seat by 7% in one of that nation's closest races.
A member of the House Freedom Caucus and the House Republican Study Committee, Herrell has aligned herself with Trump and the more populist wing of her party. In 2021 she was given a 100% rating by the American Conservative Union.
Herrell is a member of the House Natural Resources Committee and is a steadfast supporter of the oil and gas industry. She has been a staunch critic of policies from the Biden administration, which she blames for high gas prices.
In Congress she has introduced legislation to prohibit the executive branch for pausing the issuance of leases for drilling on public land, unless such a pause was approved by Congress.
Herrell assails both the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats, whom she blames for high inflation and the rising national debt.
“Things have changed dramatically in the past 22 months, and I think you can point to the out-of-control spending in Washington, D.C., waging war on American energy and pushing an out-of-control climate change agenda, that is not sustainable right now,” Herrell said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
As to how the deficit can be reduced, Herrell said she believes it can be done by reducing what she describes as “waste, fraud and abuse” that she says exists in recent Democratic-backed legislation. She cites the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as an example.
“That money has been spent in a lot of ways that did not help the American business owner, or the communities, especially small ones that have shouldered the burden of the COVID-19 lockdowns,” she said.
Like many in her party, Herrell has also seized on the issue of crime, calling for stiffer penalties and more funding for law enforcement.
A former Las Cruces city councilor who previously worked as an aide to New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich, Vasquez, 37, hopes to defeat Herrell.
Vasquez is the son of Mexican immigrants. Though born in El Paso, he spent much of his childhood in Mexico, before moving back to the United States when he was 9 years old.
“I think there are a lot of folks that really identify with the values I bring to this campaign, with my story,” Vasquez told the Roswell Daily Record.
He argues that, through his time in government, he has shown he can bring money to the communities he represents.
When it comes to the economy, Vasquez said he wants to concentrate on creating conditions where all New Mexicans can benefit. He accuses CEOs of gaining large profits, the benefits of which have not been felt by most people.
“Some of those solutions are closing corporate tax loopholes, holding oil and gas CEOs accountable and making sure the wealthiest in this country are paying their fair share and that some of those profits are coming back to the pockets of working class families,” Vasquez said.
If elected, he wants to codify the federal protections to abortion access that were in Roe vs Wade, which was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.
And unlike Herrell, who told the Roswell Daily Record that border security and immigration reform should be dealt with separately, Vasquez wants a comprehensive package that deals with all issues, including the legal status of otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants.
He points to a bipartisan bill passed by the Senate in 2013, which was not taken up by the then-Republican led U.S. House as a model for how robust funding for enhanced border security and infrastructure can be combined with a pathway to citizenship.
Shifting to the middle
Because of the competitive nature of the race, both candidates have sought to move to the center on some issues and in their respective messages.
“I'm discovering that when you take the far-right and the far-left rhetoric out of the conversation and we talk about what is most important to New Mexicans, we have a whole lot more in common than not,” Herrell recently told the Roswell Daily Record.
Instead of her co-sponsorship of a proposed constitutional amendment that would grant personhood at the moment of conception, Herrell has instead touted legislation she has worked on or supported that garnered bipartisan support.
That includes bills on water access and for grants aimed at smaller police departments.
An advocate for police reform, Vasquez has instead stressed his support for law enforcement while a Las Cruces city councilor.
In his campaign ads, he has emphasized his love of the outdoors and expressed support for the district's energy industry.
“I think emphasizing those sorts of things is probably a way to appeal to some of those rural voters who maybe a little more culturally conservative and are maybe likelier to want to vote Republican,” Kondik said.
The balancing act of appealing to a party's ideological base is one that Wasserman said candidates are grappling with.
“We've seen tonal changes from multiple incumbents who have very different districts after redistricting,” he said.
And both candidates have had to address controversial statements and perceptions about themselves.
Republicans have seized on past social media posts and a TV interview, where Vasquez seemed to indicate support for efforts to defund the police.
"It's not just about defunding the police, it's about defunding a system that privileges white people over everybody else,” Vasquez said in a TV interview during a Black Lives Matter rally in Las Cruces in 2020.
Vasquez's real name is not mentioned in the story and, according to the Las Cruces Sun News, the name that appears on the screen of James Hall was due to a technical error. However, Vasquez's campaign did confirm he appeared in the video.
The Vasquez camp has said the video was selectively edited and taken out of context, and staffers have pointed to his time on the council where he continuously voted to increase funding for police.
He labels the controversy over the video and his now deleted social media posts as a distraction by Herrell's campaign.
“If we were running on deleted tweets and clips there is plenty for Yvette Herrell to answer for as well. But I don't think voters really care about that,” he said.
For Herrell, her vote against certifying the state results of the 2020 presidential election results has been brought up consistently.
Vasquez has referenced that vote — and Herrell's expressed doubts about the validity of the results of her loss in the 2018 U.S. House race — to label her an election denier.
Herrell, in the Roswell Daily Record interview, defended her vote against certifying the election results of Pennsylvania and Arizona.
The claims of voter fraud have been widely debunked, but Herrell said her vote against certification was a reflection of the will of her constituents who had concerns.
“There were concerns brought to the federal level. It is my responsibility as a member of Congress to uphold the Constitution and send those outcomes back to the respective states,” Herrell said.
Prediction
In the closing days of the campaign, many like the Cook Political Report, have kept the race on their list of toss-ups.
But over at Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball, Kondik sees Herrell as a slight favorite.
Kondik said he moved the race to the "Lean Republican" column because typically an incumbent member of Congress whose party is not in power rarely loses reelection.
Ultimately, he said, other races in New Mexico could also play a role in the outcome, especially the election for governor. The national political climate also will have an effect.
Still, he believes the race could go either way.
“My sense of things is that the polls that show it really being close are a reflection of the reality as both parties see it,” Kondick said.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
