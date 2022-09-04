Teresa Leger Fernandez

Alex Ross Photo 

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, right, speaks with an attendee at an Aug. 28 event in Roswell. Leger Fernandez, a Democrat, is seeking a second term representing New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She faces Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in November.

Teresa Leger Fernandez likes to describe herself as a “rebel lawyer.”

“And I always ask people what is the most rebellious thing we can do? The most important thing we can do for our clients, our community and our loved ones is to listen,” she said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.