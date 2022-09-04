Teresa Leger Fernandez likes to describe herself as a “rebel lawyer.”
“And I always ask people what is the most rebellious thing we can do? The most important thing we can do for our clients, our community and our loved ones is to listen,” she said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
As a first-term member of Congress representing New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, Leger Fernandez, a 59-year-old mother of three from Santa Fe, has had ample opportunity to listen.
But that chorus of constituent voices she is tasked with listening to has swelled if not in volume, certainly in number with the expansion of what had already been a sprawling congressional district.
The district has run from the Navajo Nation and natural gas reserves in the northwest portion of the state to the ranching communities of the northeast, and down the eastern part of the state to northern Portales.
Last year state lawmakers redrew the state's three congressional districts. Under the new map that goes into effect this election, Chaves County is divided between all three districts.
A portion of northern Chaves County and Roswell will be in the 1st District, now represented by Democrat Melanie Stansbury, while the 2nd Congressional District will hold onto one precinct in the southwestern part of the county.
But the bulk of both Roswell and Chaves County will be in the district now represented by Leger Fernandez.
The new map has sparked criticism from some, such as Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings, who worry having the same congressional representative as northern New Mexico will mean that the needs of southeast New Mexico get ignored.
Leger Fernandez though pledges to not let that happen.
“To tell you the truth my job is to come down to Roswell and Hobbs, and Lovington and Artesia, and listen. Find out what are the issues they care about, what are the needs I can help meet at a federal level,” she said.
Like in southern New Mexico, Leger Fernandez said, the energy sector looms large and farming and ranching communities are scattered throughout her district.
“So even though my district has gotten larger, some of the issues are the same that I have already worked on,” she said.
Background
Leger Fernandez says her parents, both trailblazers in the field of bilingual education, were committed to public service. Her father served in the New Mexico Senate.
She was raised in Las Vegas, New Mexico. After graduating from high school, Leger Fernandez earned a law degree from the Stanford University School of Law before returning to the Land of Enchantment. She specialized in social justice, Indian law and community development.
Leger Fernandez in the 1990s served as a White House fellow and assistant to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Clinton administration. President Barack Obama years later would appoint her vice chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
It was not until 2019 that Leger Fernandez opted to run for office. That year, then U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan opted not to seek re-election but to instead make a bid for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Democrat Tom Udall.
Ultimately it was friends and family who Leger Fernandez said encouraged her to run.
“They said 'you are perfectly suited for this job,' and I looked at it and I said 'actually I am well-suited for this job because it is building upon the experience I had before,'" she said.
Leger Fernandez emerged from a crowded Democratic primary. She won the general election by 18 points.
In the House, she serves on the House Committee on Education and Labor, the House Committee on Natural Resources, and the House Administration Committee. She is also a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
State of the race
Before this cycle, the 3rd Congressional District was a Democratic stronghold that President Joe Biden carried by 10 points in 2020.
According to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, in November 2020 registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 50-28%.
But with the district taking in reliably Republican areas of the southeast, such as Roswell and northern Hobbs, this year's contest could be more competitive.
Leger Fernandez will again face her 2020 general election opponent Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer from Santa Fe.
On her Twitter account, Johnson consistently links Leger Fernandez to President Joe Biden, blaming both for everything from high inflation and gas prices to crime.
The National Republican Campaign Committee has targeted the seat as a potential pickup opportunity.
“Even Democrats know Teresa Leger Fernández will lose to Alexis Martinez Johnson this fall because Leger Fernández’s reckless policies caused the price of everything to skyrocket,” Torunn Sinclair, spokesperson for the National Republican Campaign Committee, said in a June press release.
But Leger Fernandez does hold some advantages. Recent campaign finance reports show Leger Fernandez ended June with roughly $1.2 million in her campaign war chest, while at that same time Johnson had just under $29,000.
The Cook Political Report ranks the race as "likely Democratic."
And Leger Fernandez says she feels good about her odds.
“I feel optimistic because I'm listening to people, I am delivering for the communities I represent and I think their support for me is going to be significant,” she said.
Those achievements, she said, include federal drought assistance, funding for water projects in eastern New Mexico, assisting dairy farmers impacted by pollutants from Cannon Air Force Base, and successful efforts to keep veteran health clinics open in rural parts of the state.
She has also called for the federal government to compensate New Mexico businesses and individuals effected by the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires.
Democrats' chances
Democrats are widely predicted to lose their majority in the House, but Leger Fernandez says she believes her party has a strong record of accomplishment that voters will reward them for.
“We are going to talk about where we have made a difference and where we are continuing to solve problems we are faced with,” she said.
In particular she touts the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which she credits with helping boost the economy; a bipartisan infrastructure deal; and legislation to assist veterans impacted by burn pits.
And then there is inflation, something Leger Fernandez acknowledges has squeezed many family budgets.
“I know it's really hard for families to have to take goods out of their shopping cart and that is hard. So we have looked at ways in which we at the federal level can impact it,” she said.
One of those ways, Leger Fernandez said, is the Inflation Reduction Act, recently passed by Congress.
Some economists and Republicans argue the legislation will do little to roll back high prices.
Leger Fernandez says the act will lower inflation and offer real relief to people, such as one provision authorizing the federal government to negotiate prescription drug prices, which will in turn lower costs for consumers.
Student debt
She has voiced support for a decision by the Biden administration to forgive some student debt.
Biden recently announced that individuals making up to $125,000 or couples earning $250,000 can get $10,000 of debt forgiven. That number rises to $20,000 for those who attended college on a Pell grant.
Leger Fernandez calls the move a good step in addressing the problem of student debt.
She said although individuals making up to $125,000 will be eligible, she believes it is debt holders with low or middle incomes that will accrue most of the benefits.
Going forward though, Leger Fernandez says she wants to address higher education by expanding Pell grants for low income students and increase the availability of apprenticeship programs.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
