Dan Dattola and Jim Mitchell

Dan Dattola, left, and Jim Mitchell are partners in The Oaks, a $300 million master-planned subdivision in northwest Roswell. They are seen speaking at a June 13 Roswell City Council meeting in the Roswell Convention Center.

 Daily Record File Photo

Developers of the large master-planned home subdivision in Roswell are urging city leaders to continue to support its housing infrastructure reimbursement program, saying a business case study has shown that the city would recoup any money expended quickly and then would reap the benefits for years to come, including new infrastructure, increased taxes and new housing inventory.

“I think it is fair that the people of the city know what the advantages of this (program) are,” said Dan Dattola, one of the people working to develop The Oaks, planned to have somewhere around 800 to 900 single-family homes to be built over five to 10 years.