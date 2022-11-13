Developers of the large master-planned home subdivision in Roswell are urging city leaders to continue to support its housing infrastructure reimbursement program, saying a business case study has shown that the city would recoup any money expended quickly and then would reap the benefits for years to come, including new infrastructure, increased taxes and new housing inventory.
“I think it is fair that the people of the city know what the advantages of this (program) are,” said Dan Dattola, one of the people working to develop The Oaks, planned to have somewhere around 800 to 900 single-family homes to be built over five to 10 years.
The homes, as well as commercial and retail sites, are to be on tracts between Union and Sycamore avenues and near West Country Club Road.
Dattola added that he has developed subdivisions in Hobbs, which adopted its own Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) in 2012, and that their program continues because people “see the advantage” of the program in encouraging needed home development.
According to the case study done by Baylor University business students and provided by Dattola and Jim Mitchell, another partner in the development, Hobbs has seen 13.39% population growth from 2015 to 2022, which a government leader attributed in part to its MIRP program in 2012 that incentivized home building, which in turn allowed economic developers to recruit businesses and employers to the city. By contrast, Roswell has had a 0.25% decline in population during the same period.
Mitchell said the study he commissioned looked at how much the city would receive in gross receipts taxes (GRT) and property taxes on homes expected to be marketed for about $300,000 each, compared to how much the city would invest under the MIRP resolution passed by the Roswell City Council in October 2021.
That resolution indicates that developers of singe-family homes would receive up to $10,000 a lot to install such infrastructure as water and sewer lines, sidewalks and street improvements. People building apartments or multifamily structures could receive up to $5,000 a lot.
In the case of single-family homes, if 100 lots a year are developed and the maximum reimbursement provided, the city would be investing $1 million a year. If 900 homes are built in The Oaks, the city would invest $9 million over nine years. But by year two — or as few as 367 days, depending on when houses sell —the city could already be realizing a return on its investment. It would receive an estimated $1.31 million in gross receipts taxes (GRT) from the sales of 100 homes and from the 1.6% property tax due the city on the $100,000 taxable value for each home.
By year 24, which is the estimate of how long new infrastructure will last until first repairs are needed, the city could realize $27.03 million in GRT and property taxes from 900 homes.
Mitchell said he partnered with Dattola and others on the $300 million subdivision project after attending a housing summit organized by government and business leaders that stressed the dire need for new housing in the city. He said the MIRP was important to their decision to purchase the land and begin their site and infrastructure work, which is underway.
“It is helping the city of Roswell,” Mitchell said, “but it is not costing the city of Roswell any money. All they are doing is giving us back the tax that we are paying in.”
Mitchell estimates that developers pay about $39,000 a lot. He also said that developers will not hold onto the reimbursement funds, but instead will pass them on to the home builders. So far, Mitchell and Dattola said, they have agreements with four builders for the project.
The community as a whole will see the benefits of construction jobs and the GRT those would generate, they said, as well as the opening up of older homes for purchase as existing homeowners upgrade to the new homes. GRT and consumer spending increases also would occur if new people move to the area. They also point out that additional housing has to exist to accommodate the new jobs expected to come once Ascent Aviation Services begins operations at the Roswell Air Center. Company officials have said 100 new jobs are expected in year one, with as many as 360 jobs over five years.
Yet another point they make is that the city needs to encourage private investment for new infrastructure.
“There's a tremendous amount of aging infrastructure in Roswell,” he said. “There is not enough money to fix it. They've gotten some grants over the years, but they haven't really fixed anything. They've repaired it.”
The city's MIRP is expected to come back before city councilors on Thursday during the Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting.
Ed Heldenbrand, Legal Committee chairman, said his interest is in “simplifying” some of the terms of development agreements between housing developers and the city.
For example, he said that he thinks a provision that would limit reimbursements for newly built single-family homes that are rented rather than sold would be difficult if not impossible for the city to enforce.
He added that he has no intention of revoking the reimbursements themselves.
“We are not doing that,” he said.
He said he is interested instead in firming up the financial commitment the city would make to fund the program for the remainder of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Community Development Director Kevin Maevers agreed that the next step is for city councilors to consider the resolution to fund the reimbursements.
He also said that he has seen the financial information and case study presented by Dattola and Mitchell and does not see any noticeable inaccuracies. He added that it was similar to information he presented to the Roswell City Council about GRT income that could be expected for the city when he first introduced the MIRP concept.
“If anything, this is probably a bit on the conservative side,” he said about the case study.
Dattola and Mitchell said that they intend to meet with business and government groups in the coming weeks to share the information about what they consider a needed and beneficial program.
Mitchell, who owns several other businesses in Roswell and Chaves County, said he and his partners followed city officials' ideas to create the master plan and plats. He also said he and his partners have moved forward with the understanding that the MIRP would be in effect.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.