With the Nov. 8 midterm elections looming and early voting underway, the two candidates seeking to represent New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, which now includes most of Chaves County, engaged in a televised debate on Friday night.
First-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and her Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson spent the 30-minute debate hosted by KOB, highlighting their own resumes, while leveling criticisms at each other.
The race is a rematch of the 2020 contest, when Leger Fernandez handily beat Martinez Johnson for the seat.
But the once staunchly Democratic district that included most of New Mexico north of Albuquerque and stretched as far south as Portales, has become more competitive since the redistricting. Its boundaries bring the district further south, taking in heavily conservative areas such as portions of Chaves County, Artesia and Hobbs.
In her opening statement, Leger Fernandez, a Santa Fe lawyer, emphasized her decades of work in community development, Indian law and a track record steering federal dollars back to her district during her first term in office.
“For 30 years I have been listening to the needs of my community and delivering, building health clinics, schools and small businesses. As your Congresswoman I am still listening and delivering,” she said.
Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer, spoke of being raised in southeast Roswell by her working class grandparents, and cast herself as a problem solver, who transcends partisan politics.
“My job and experience deals with project management, it deals with negotiations, stakeholders from environmentalists to regulators, to government officials to community members to making sure we have the best possible solutions,” Martinez Johnson said.
But she also sought to link Leger Fernandez to the Biden administration on issues ranging from, crime, border security and inflation.
The debate began with discussion about the response to the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak Fire. The historic wildfire was accidentally started by the U.S. Forest Service in April and left heavy property damage in its wake.
Martinez Johnson assailed Leger Fernandez and the federal government for what she called a complete lack of leadership in addressing the needs of those impacted by the fire, including providing clean drinking water.
“As an environmental engineer, I would be making sure we had monthly stakeholder meetings and that we had abundant and clean water,” she said.
Leger Fernandez said when the fire broke out she was with the residents of affected Mora and San Miguel counties, and pushed for an investigation into the fires.
She also noted her work in getting $2.5 billion in federal funds to aid those impacted by the fire, and that access to drinking water has been restored, because clean treatment filters have been installed.
“We must work to rebuild and rise from the ashes and with those resources I have brought to those communities we will begin that task,” she said.
Under the law that authorized those funds, Leger Fernandez said regulations on how the money is dispersed must be crafted within 45 days.
The newly drawn 3rd Congressional District will include both the natural gas reserves of the northwest and the oilfields of the Permian Basin in the southeast.
When asked about energy, Leger Fernandez said New Mexico has access to traditional fossil fuels like oil and gas, but that this must be balanced with the need to tackle the challenges of global climate change through the use of alternative energy.
“We can be a leader in energy with new technologies, renewable energy and the skill and hard work of our New Mexicans,” she said.
Ledger Fernandez also said she has secured billions of dollars in plugging orphaned wells to reduce methane emissions.
Martinez Johnson accused Leger Fernandez of embracing polices she called extreme on renewable energy, and which she argues can lead to higher gas prices.
“We can't take extreme policies like this and we have to work together,” Martinez Johnson said.
When asked whether they would support legalizing cannabis at the federal level, the candidates differed slightly.
Recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico last year, but remains illegal at the federal level.
Martinez Johnson said cannabis legalization is an issue that should be decided by the states.
“I wouldn't be seeking to do that,” she said.
Leger Fernandez said she backs removing cannabis from the list of controlled substances, which would in effect leave legalization up to the states, and has backed bills to give cannabis businesses access to banking.
The two candidates clashed over the issue of abortion.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal abortion protections, leaving decisions on what if any access Americans have to abortion services to the individuals states.
Federal protections, Leger Fernandez said, are still needed.
“We do need a national policy so that it is safe for everybody whether you are in New Mexico or Texas to access reproductive healthcare,” she said.
Leger Fernandez also accused Martinez Johnson of inconsistency, citing her past views against abortion and that she has received contributions from groups that oppose abortion rights and support a national ban.
Martinez Johnson said the issue should be left to the states, and called the claim by Leger Fernandez, false. Leger Fernandez said the claim came from a press release.
“I would not be supporting any type of federal policy in regard to abortion because I believe in the New Mexican woman and their voice,” she said.
And while she describes herself as “pro-life” and against abortion rights, given the complexity of the issues Martinez Johnson said there should be a compromise, such as a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.
“What the constituents want is the ability to make those choices but they do not want extremes up to the point of birth without exceptions,” she said.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.