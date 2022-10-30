With the Nov. 8 midterm elections looming and early voting underway, the two candidates seeking to represent New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, which now includes most of Chaves County, engaged in a televised debate on Friday night.

First-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and her Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson spent the 30-minute debate hosted by KOB, highlighting their own resumes, while leveling criticisms at each other.