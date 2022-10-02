A former district attorney and a former Clovis mayor are competing for an open seat in the New Mexico Legislature.
On Nov. 8, voters will decide whether to elect Andrea Reeb, a Republican and former District Attorney in New Mexico's 9th Judicial District, or David Lansford, a former five-term Clovis mayor, to House District 64 in the New Mexico House of Representatives.
For years, the district was solely within the boundaries of Curry County, but late last year, as part of the redistricting process, it was redrawn to also take in portions of Roosevelt County and northern Chaves County.
According to redistricting information posted on the state Legislature's website, Republicans make up 57.8% of registered voters within the district while Democrats constitute 19.7%. The remaining 22.5% are not registered with either political party.
Fundraising reports filed with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office in July showed Reeb with a total of $14,625.89 in her campaign war chest, compared to $3,426.66 in Lansford's campaign account.
Andrea Reeb
A longtime prosecutor, Reeb decided to run for the seat after learning that state Rep. Randall Crowder, R-Clovis, would not seek re-election.
“I'm a public servant my whole life, I've been a public servant, so I just jumped right in and decided to run,” she said.
Reeb, 51, was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before moving to Clovis, which is where her father was from.
“I've been here since I was like a baby,” she said.
After graduating from Clovis High School, Reeb went on to get a degree from Creighton Law School in 1996. She spent more than 25 years as a prosecutor for New Mexico's Ninth Judicial District, which consists of communities in Curry and Roosevelt counties.
She was first elected district attorney in 2014. In March, Reeb stepped down before the end of her third term. She is currently doing contractor work for district attorney's offices across New Mexico.
During her tenure as district attorney, Reeb regularly testified and helped try to advance legislation in Santa Fe related to crime.
“So I really got to know the process really well,” she said.
Tackling crime, Reeb said, will be a top priority for her if elected. She opposes a bill proposed in recent legislative sessions, but that has not passed, that would make people convicted of committing a violent crime as juveniles eligible for parole after 15 years.
“I just do not think that is a smart idea, when we are trying to get tough on crime, especially when they do a mass killing,” Reeb said.
Additionally, Reeb said she hopes to work on legislation that reduces taxes and regulations, as well as on efforts to enhance safety at public schools and to improve student attendance.
“I would like to do something that would possibly incentivize kids to go to school,” Reeb said.
David Lansford
Because of his lack of party registration, Lansford had to collect valid signatures and present them to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office in July in order to appear on the November ballot.
“I had to turn in 182 qualifying signatures from District 64 and I turned in 305. And ultimately, I got certified and put on the ballot,” he said.
Previously a Republican, Lansford switched his registration to Decline to State while mayor, believing it would allow him to work better with all people in his community.
Lansford holds conservative views and if House Republicans invite him to caucus with them, he said he will do so.
“I've always believed in conservative values. I believe in conserving the things that are valuable and beneficial for future use. Traditions or whatever it may be,” he said.
Born and raised in Clovis, Lansford, 63, graduated from Southwest Oklahoma School of Pharmacy. After a few years working as a pharmacist in Odessa, Texas, he returned to Clovis and later opened his own pharmacy.
He won a seat on the Clovis City Commission in 1994.
Lansford was elected mayor in 1996. He opted not to seek a fourth term in 2008, but in 2012 was returned to office by the voters in the first of what would be two more terms as mayor. He has been out of office since 2020.
“I enjoy being involved in public policy. I like to build things, I like to make a difference,” he said.
Lansford has experience working on water-related issues, including nearly three years as chair of the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority. It gave him insights which he says could be valuable in Santa Fe.
“It is going to take a huge team of people to solve some of these water-related issues in New Mexico. And I feel like I am equipped to be at that table,” he said.
Lansford says other areas he will concentrate on are crime, the oil and gas industries and public education, which he says is in need of what he calls “serious, engaged parental review.”
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
