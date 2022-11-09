An appointed judge has won her unopposed bid to serve in Eddy County with the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court, while a Lea County magistrate judge has been elected to the Division 1 seat in the district.
The Division 1 seat was a contest between incumbent Eileen Riordan, a Democrat, and Republican David Finger.
Riordan had been appointed to the judicial position in 2021 and previously had served as the Carlsbad city attorney for 25 years. Finger of Lovington has been a Lea County magistrate judge since 2011.
Both Riordan and Finger were unopposed in the primaries.
According to the New Mexico Secretary of State's office, Finger received 75 percent of the vote to Riordan's 25 percent, or 34,516 votes to 11,295 votes.
"I am relieved and excited," said Finger, who called it a tough and hard-fought race.
"Now that I have won, I can start to think about what I will do as a judge," he said.
He said that he thinks his time as a magistrate judge has prepared him to handle a heavy load of criminal cases but is aware that some of what he will do with as a district judge will be new to him.
"But I am prepared to make that adjustment," he said.
As an unopposed candidate, Republican AnneMarie Cheroke Lewis only needed one vote to take the Division 12 seat in the judicial district, but she received 38,853.
Lewis has been serving with the 5th Judicial District for about a month. She was appointed to the position by the governor after a new judgeship was created for the district by a bipartisan crime bill signed in March. The bill also created new seats in the 2nd and 13th judicial districts.
Lewis was recommended for the position by the 5th Judicial District Court Nominating Commission. She previously was an assistant district attorney in Eddy County for about two and a half years. Before that she was deputy district attorney for Dona Ana County in Las Cruces for more than two years and an Alamogordo domestic relations hearing officer.
“I think upholding the law so that it is fair to all people is the primary goal,” she said. “Also, I think it is important to work with all the judges across the district, which we have been doing since I got there in mid-October.”
Election results as of Tuesday night are considered unofficial until county and state canvassing occurs. Those elected to office will begin their terms after Jan. 1.
