Republican Mark Ronchetti managed to out-fundraise Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham heading into the month of October.
According to campaign reports of fundraising and spending, the campaign of Ronchetti was boosted by $1,451,582.10 in contributions between Sept. 3 and Oct. 6.
That is $329,853.16 more than the $1,121,728.94 Lujan Grisham took in during the same four-week period. Libertarian Karen Bedonie raked in $14,523.
Lujan Grisham's campaign outspent Ronchetti $2,397,500.64. to $1,369,424.49. Reports state Ronchetti had $2,494,788 left in his campaign account at the end of the reporting period, more than the $1,687,450.95 Lujan Grisham had on hand.
Bedonie ended the reporting period with $3,415.94, after spending $19,669.10, per campaign records.
The latest fundraising haul provides Ronchetti, a former TV weatherman and 2020 Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, with a large infusion of cash in the final weeks of a hard-fought campaign ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting began statewide on Tuesday.
“There are 28 days left in this campaign, not only do we have plenty of resources to win, we have the people of this state on our side and we will carry this momentum forward all the way through election day,” Ronchetti said in a press release issued Tuesday night.
In the release, the campaign also stated 90% of the contributions made to Ronchetti were $250 or less and 93% were from New Mexico residents.
Lujan Grisham's campaign on Wednesday sought to play down Ronchetti's fundraising prowess.
In an email, Delaney Corcoran, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham's campaign, addressed Ronchetti's surge in contributions.
"Governor Lujan Grisham had a strong fundraising period and the campaign has growing momentum heading into the final four weeks — bolstered by high poll numbers and enthusiasm from voters across the state," she said.
Corcoran added the governor's campaign made investments early on, and has surpassed Ronchetti in TV ad spending. Per financial records, to date Lujan Grisham's campaign has pumped $4,399,925.27 into TV production and advertising costs, compared to $3,615,942.62.
And despite the latest strong numbers from Ronchetti, Lujan Grisham still leads him in fundraising throughout the election cycle.
The reports show that since the start of her reelection campaign, Lujan Grisham raked in $11,155,033.19 in contributions, compared to Ronchetti's $7,841,785.53, and Bedonie's $136,756.53.
In terms of contributions from Chaves County residents since the start of the election cycle, campaign finance reports show Ronchetti, to date, has gotten $97,084.56, compared to Lujan Grisham and Bedonie, who received $46,807 and $936.80, respectively.
Of those contributions to Ronchetti, $60,280.46 were from inhabitants of Dexter. Lujan Grisham, by comparison, received $75 from Dexter, while Bedonie received none.
As far as Roswell residents, reports show Lujan Grisham outpaced Ronchetti and Bedonie, receiving $46,807. Ronchetti collected $36,804 from city residents and Bedonie $936.80.
Legislative races
In addition to statewide contests, all candidates for judicial, legislative and county races had to submit fundraising reports covering the September to October period.
In New Mexico's House District 64, Republican Andrea Reeb, a former district attorney from New Mexico's 9th Judicial District, led her opponent in fundraising. She is facing former Clovis Mayor David Lansford, who is registered as Decline-to-State.
The two are competing for the seat comprised of parts of Curry and Roosevelt counties and northeastern Chaves County.
According to reports, Reeb's campaign took in $16,645 in the last month. That is more than twice the $5,855 in contributions to her opponent.
Following $12,799.72 in spending, Reeb's campaign ended the period with $18,471.17. Lansford spent $6,074.82 and has $3,206.84 left in his war chest.
Among Reeb's 78 contributions were $3,000 from Rick Tedrow, an attorney from Farmington; $2,600 from House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia; and $1,000 from Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy.
Of Lansford's donations, records state $3,000 came from the candidate himself.
In House District 66, Republican Jimmy Mason, according to his campaign reports, took in $1,000 in contributions. He spent $2,645.14, leaving him with $16,902.14 heading into October. One of the two donations was $500 from the New Mexico Association of Realtors PAC.
Mason's Libertarian opponent, Andrew Kennedy, according to reports, did not raise or spend any money during the four-week period. His campaign, as of Oct. 3, had $265.45 on hand.
Chaves County's three other members of the New Mexico House of Representatives are unopposed in their bids for reelection. Nonetheless the money continued to flow into their coffers.
In House District 54, Townsend's campaign collected $26,050 in contributions. After spending $5,200, he ended the period with $50,782.93 on hand.
The 22 contributions to the campaign included $5,200 from Devon Energy Production Company of Oklahoma City; $120,150 from the Apartment Association of New Mexico Political Action Committee; and $2,500 from RAI Services Company, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
State Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, took in $5,850 in the recent fundraising period. After spending $1,984.17, reports say he has $99,340.19 left on hand.
Longtime state Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, received three contributions totaling $1,250. According to financial reports, that included two $500 contributions, one from Texas-based oil production giant ConocoPhillips and the other from Presbyterian Health Plan of Albuquerque.
The third donation to Ezzell, per financial reports, was $250 from the New Mexico chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisers.
After spending $500, the reports say Ezzell wrapped up the fundraising period with a remaining balance of $6,688.66.
Only one of the seven local legislative candidates on the ballot was the recipient of any donations from Chaves County. Per fundraising records, Reeb received a $50 contribution from a Roswell resident.
