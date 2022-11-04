A Sasquatch costume is not something most candidates for statewide office would spend money on, but that is the kind of expense one sees when they look through Larry Marker's campaign finance reports.
Reports filed in October show $192.77 was put towards the costume as part of Marker's campaign for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands.
In a recent interview Marker, a 58-year-old Roswell resident and small oil producer, confirmed he bought the costume of the reclusive creature and wore it during the Eastern New Mexico State Fair Parade.
“I was in the fair in that costume, you would think it would scare kids, but hell they loved it,” Marker said with a bit of roaring laughter.
Flanked by a cluster of sign-wielding supporters, Marker proceeded along the parade route, masquerading as the legendary monster while mingling and posing for selfies with spectators.
“I bet I took 500 pictures,” he said.
The costume is just one example of the unconventional campaign Marker is running.
Per campaign reports, Marker has shelled out roughly $946.94 on cardboard cutout sign stands from a Wisconsin-based company.
The stands come in the form of nine-foot tall cutouts of Sasquatch and aliens and are used to hold Marker's campaign signs. Across from the Roswell Convention Center is a cutout of the candidate himself. Marker jokingly refers to it as the “big ugly.”
Marker said the stands are meant to make his signs stand out.
As a write-in candidate who is not the nominee of a political party, distinguishing his candidacy is crucial. And he must do so on a shoestring budget.
Campaign records show that to date Marker's campaign has taken in a total of $37,583.81. Of that $4,363.81 has come from the candidate's own pocket. He has also taken out $21,363 in loans.
That pales in comparison to the war chests of his opponents, current Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richards, a Democrat, and Republican Jefferson Byrd who have raised $526,659 and $46,650 respectively.
Since the launch of his campaign, Marker has traveled some 40,000 miles across the state campaigning, much of it done in the Ford Escape that Marker calls his campaign go-kart.
But Marker believes his campaign is a referendum on the future of small and medium oil producers in New Mexico.
“If I don't win this election, if something doesn't change in the state of New Mexico there will be no room, and I am not exaggerating, there will be no room for (small and medium) oil and gas producers. We will be gone,” Marker said.
New Mexico's Commissioner of Public Lands is in charge of The New Mexico State Land Office. The Office is charged with maintaining and leasing 9 million acres of surface land and 13 million mineral acres within the state for energy development, agriculture, mineral extraction, outdoor recreation and commercial use.
Money generated from leases, royalties and taxes goes to funding schools and other state institutions.
Marker believes regulations imposed by the Land Office have transformed it into what he calls a regulatory monster. Those rules and hurdles will put those such as himself, who have wells that produce small quantities of oil, out of business.
“We need to be an advocate for those who generate revenue on State trust land,” Marker said.
Environmental concerns, he said, should be addressed by other entities, such as the New Mexico Department of the Environment and Oil Conservation Division.
“The State Land Office does not need to be another another environmental regulatory agency. We have those people in place,” Marker said.
Jefferson Byrd
Byrd has the same critique Marker, that the office has put too much emphasis on environmental protection and should instead prioritize the needs of lease holders.
“We've gone from a culture of we're here to help you to comply, to we are here to make you comply. And that little difference in attitude really changes how people interact with the office,” he said.
A practicing environmental engineer and rancher from Harding County, Byrd, 51, is currently a member of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.
He was elected in 2018. Before that he waded into electoral politics, as the Republican nominee in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District in both 2012 and 2014. He lost both times.
Byrd said initially he planned to run for re-election to the Public Regulation Commission. However, in 2020, voters approved a state constitutional amendment that turned the commission from an elected body to an appointed.
Given his experience in agriculture, oil and gas, environmental cleanup and land management, Byrd believes he has the resume needed for the office.
“I think that is well-suited to managing the lands of the state of New Mexico,” he said.
Among other things, Byrd said he wants to reverse some of the executive orders enacted by Garcia Richards, such as those which he says prohibit temporary lines to provide electricity for wells, and open up more land to drilling.
Byrd added that he wants to speed the pace of the approval process for projects.
“Sixty days, 90 days is more than enough time for review, approval of applications for leases and easements,” Byrd said.
Stephanie Garcia Richards
For four years, Garcia Richards has been Commissioner of Public Lands.
A teacher from Silver City, Garcia Richards, 48, served three terms in the New Mexico House of Representatives. But in 2018, she opted to run for Commissioner. That year she became the first woman and first educator to hold the position.
The fact that revenue from trust land is major source of revenues for schools within the state, is why Garcia Richards said she decided to run.
“And I thought what better person to watch the dollars, that impact classrooms, than a school teacher,” she said.
Garcia Richards said she believes that since taking office in 2019 she has amassed a solid record of accomplishments. This includes a record $5.4 billion in revenue generated for the state since taking office.
“We are releasing prime parcels out at higher rates and charging market value for our land,” she said.
Renewable energy generated on public land has tripled during her time in office and 130 orphaned wells have been plugged.
Her office has moved to charge higher royalty rates and lease out tracts of land sought after by the extractive industries at higher rates.
In the last four years, she said, uses trust land has been used for has become increasingly diversified, including subleasing land in Vesa Del Sol for the construction of a Netflix movie studio.
As for criticism from Marker and Byrd, she disagrees with their assessment that her office has become capitative to environmental interests saying that she has strived to ensure trust land remains clean.
“And that's what I've been doing. Making sure oil spills are cleaned up. And I don't think that is partisan,” Garcia Richards said.
Why a write-in campaign?
Marker is a registered as a Decline to State, but has been actively involved in politics, weighing in on proposed legislation and rules related to oil and gas. He has also signed onto litigation such as challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's pandemic-era restrictions and a suit related to voting machines.
Until earlier this year, Marker was a registered Republican.
Marker said he contacted House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, about who the party would field in the race for Public Land Commissioner late last year.
Though he has nothing against Byrd, Marker said he believes Byrd has not been aggressive enough pushing back against certain rules and policies, that come before the Public Regulation Commission.
“And I said, you know what? If those guys are interested in having me on their team, so to speak, they will call me about that. And they didn't,” he said.
Marker explained he next tried to get on the ballot as an Independent. To do so he had to collect 14,400 signatures. He said the number he received exceeded that, but some of them likely would not have been approved by the New Mexico Secretary of State.
Rather than quit his backers he decided to mount a write-in campaign.
In New Mexico this cycle, Marker is one of 11 candidates making running write-in campaigns for office ranging from sheriffs, county commission seats and Congress.
And as difficult as it might be convincing people to write in a candidate's name on a ballot rather than fill an oval next to a name, Marker does see an avenue to victory.
Grassroots activist organizations, social media and an increase in voters who don't identify with any political party does provide more support for a campaign than in the past.
Still, he acknowledges his chances of victory are slim.
“Do I believe I can win it? Yeah. Is it going to take a miracle? There is no doubt,” he said.
Whatever happens though, Marker said he believes his campaign is worth the effort.
