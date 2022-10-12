For the first time, some voters in northern Chaves County will cast ballots in the race for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.
In that contest, Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury faces Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes and write-in candidate Victoria Gonzales in the Nov. 8 election. Early voting across the state got underway Tuesday.
For years Chaves County was in the 2nd Congressional District, but following last year's round of redistricting, it is split between each of New Mexico's three districts.
Under the new maps, an area of northern Chaves County will be in District 1, while much of the rest of the county will be in District 3. One precinct in the county's southwestern "boot heel" region will remain in District 2.
Democrats have held the seat since 2009.
When Stansbury ran in a 2021 special election for the seat, after then-Congresswoman Deb Haaland resigned after being appointed U.S. Interior Secretary, Stansbury beat her Republican opponent 60% to 36%.
But under the state's new congressional maps, the district that was made up of Torrance County, most of Bernalillo County and portions of Santa Fe, Sandoval and Valencia counties, has been altered.
A part of Democratic-friendly Albuquerque was swapped out of the district and replaced by communities in the heavily conservative southeast.
Garcia Holmes, who lost the 2020 election to Haaland by a wide margin, says that will make a difference.
“I see the difference because of redistricting. It's a much more viable seat and that is why we are working so hard,” Garcia Holmes said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), the fundraising arm for U.S. House Republicans, has included Garcia Holmes in its Young Guns program, which works with candidates in campaigns to pick up seats in Democratic-held districts.
Those changes, and the political environment, Garcia Holmes said, will help her pull off a win in the coming election.
“We are going to take this seat back, because I do believe that people are fed up with what is happening here,” she said.
Political forecasters though have been reluctant to place the contest in their column of toss-up races.
The nonpartisan election analysis site Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball is one of the few to mention the race, though it ranks the race as “likely Democratic.”
Stansbury says she is not taking anything for granted.
“I am out working and traveling across our district and ensuring that people know what is at stake and everything we've done for New Mexico and what we continue to fight for,” she told the Roswell Daily Record in a recent interview.
Stansbury, 43, is a water resources professional, whose resume includes having worked in national labs, in the White House Office of Management and Budget in the Obama administration, and on natural resources issues as a congressional staffer.
In 2018, she was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives.
Stansbury is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and serves on the House Committee on Natural Resources and House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
According to her campaign, during her 16-month tenure, Stansbury has introduced eight pieces of legislation. Of those three were bills related to water resources that passed the House.
Stansbury believes the stakes are high in this election.
“I'm deeply concerned about our democracy, our rights and continuing to deliver for New Mexico,” she said.
Garcia Holmes is no newcomer to politics. In 2018, she was the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor and in 2020 for the District 1 seat. She lost both races.
A retired police officer, Garcia Holmes emphasizes her background in law enforcement.
“I think my experience and all of the projects I have worked on would benefit New Mexico right now, especially with some of the issues we are facing,” she said.
Garcia Holmes became a uniformed officer on the Albuquerque Police Department in 1984. She later became a detective before retiring in 2003.
She spent eight years as chief of staff to then-New Mexico Attorney General Gary King, working with state legislators to get proposals enacted into law on issues including child abuse, government corruption and human trafficking.
And like many in her own party, she says high crime rates and border security are central issues.
“I think one of our biggest priorities is to secure that border and stop the fentanyl that is coming into New Mexico. This is very detrimental to our community, this is very detrimental to America,” she said.
Garcia Holmes has accused Stansbury of having a voting record aligned too closely with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the progressive base of the Democratic Party.
“She is not voting for New Mexico, she is voting for California and the extreme agenda that Nancy Pelosi has been pushing for many years,” she said.
Its a characterization Stansbury rejects.
She points to the millions of dollars that she says she has brought back to New Mexico for priorities ranging from construction of a new facility for the Moriarty Fire Department to money for programs on homelessness, drought relief, hunger, violence prevention and those impacted by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.
“My work has always been grounded in communities. It comes from listening and working with our communities and organizations. And so I vote and I advance legislation that really reflects those values and needs,” she said.
Garcia Holmes criticizes Congress for what she calls out-of-control spending and failing to take measures to assist businesses and families coping with high inflation.
“I don't think in Washington, D.C. they hear the needs of New Mexico at all,” she said.
Stansbury says Congress has taken steps to improve economic conditions.
“What I would say is this has been one of the most productive congresses in U.S. history and has delivered significant benefits for New Mexico,” she said.
She points to provisions in the American Rescue Plan that helped reduce childhood poverty, as well as money New Mexico receives from the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Inflation Reduction Act, which includes a cap on the price of prescription drugs and addresses health care costs.
Much like Democrats across the nation, Stansbury has focused on what she sees as threats to democracy, such as the widely discredited claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was rife with voter fraud.
Garcia Holmes, immediately after the election, embraced some of those claims on social media, and filed a lawsuit with the Republican Party of New Mexico to impound ballots cast in Bernalillo County.
“I think it's important to emphasize that right now our democracy is seriously imperiled and we can't afford to elect another election denier,” Stansbury said.
When asked about whether the election was stolen, Garcia Holmes said she did not know and had “no idea.”
Garcia Holmes explained that she believes changes need to be made to the election process, saying she thinks ballot drop boxes and same-day voter registration increase the likelihood of fraud.
In her campaign Stansbury has also made abortion rights a topic.
“We know that New Mexicans believe strongly that we need to protect our reproductive rights,” she said. Stansbury has accused Garcia Holmes of wanting to ban abortions.
Garcia Holmes told the Roswell Daily Record she agrees with the Supreme Court's decision in June that struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, doing away with federal protection for abortion rights and sending the matter back to the states.
“To me it's no longer a national issue, it's been pushed down to the state,” she said.
Garcia Holmes though did not say whether she would support federal legislation recently introduced by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to outlaw abortions after 15 weeks.
“I haven't read the bill and I don't want to comment on things I haven't read or had the opportunity to see what is in it,” she said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.