At least two of New Mexico's three members of Congress were projected to win re-election Tuesday night with a third closely-watched race yet to be called.
The Associated Press at 8:51 p.m. called the race in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District for first-term Democratic Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez.
Unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office before press time showed that with 130 out of the district's 747 precincts fully reporting and 514 partially reporting, Leger Fernandez led her Republican opponent Alexis Martinez Johnson 55 percent to 45 percent.
Shortly after 9 p.m. the Associated Press projected Stansbury, an Albuquerque Democrat, would fend off a challenge from Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes. Before press time and with 15 of 766 precincts having fully reported and 751 having partially reported, Stansbury led Garcia Holmes 58 percent to 42 percent.
“I am incredibly happy that I will be able to do the work that I love on behalf of our New Mexico communities, including the vibrant communities of Roswell, Hobbs, Lovington, Artesia and everywhere else in between,” Leger Fernandez told the Roswell Daily Record Tuesday night.
Leger Fernandez with a $2.9 million war chest, was widely favored by the Cook Political Report and other forecasters to be a favorite to win re-election in the third congressional district.
However, Martinez Johnson, a 41-year-old environmental engineer from Santa Fe who grew up in Roswell, was hopeful the addition of more conservative parts to the previously safe Democratic district during redistricting, and an emphasis on crime and inflation would give her a chance.
Throughout the campaign, Leger Fernandez emphasized her work steering federal aid back to her district, including millions for water projects and tribal communities, as well as $2.5 billion in aid for victims of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.
Stansbury also was able to prevail in her bid for re-election. Unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office in that contest before press time, showed that with 15 of 766 fully reporting and 751 partially reporting, Stansbury defeated Republican Michelle Garica Holmes 57 percent to 43 percent.
In a statement following the announcement, Stansbury, who won a special election last year to fill the seat vacated when U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland resigned to become Secretary of the Interior said she was humbled to serve in Congress.
“I ran to fight to protect our democracy, our basic rights, and to continue to deliver for all New Mexicans. To the New Mexicans who are joining our new First Congressional District ー from Mescalero to Mountainair, Rio Rancho to Roswell and Ruidoso, Sandia Pueblo to Santa Rosa, and Albuquerque to Anton Chico ー I promise to fight for you, your families, and your future every single day in Congress,” Stansbury said in a press release.
When reached for comment about the call from the Associated Press, Garcia Holmes' campaign was not ready to concede.
“We're still looking at the numbers come in and I don't think they have shown that they have recorded the voting from today, the actual Election Day voting today, which is going to be a positive on our side,” said Earl Holmes, the campaign manager.
Holmes added they would wait to comment until more numbers came in.
Before press time, the Associated Press had not called the race in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District between Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com
