20221110-Stansbury-Clarke-Conde

Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury at an event supporting amendment one earlier this year.

Clarke Conde Photo

Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury framed her re-election win and the better-than-expected performance of her party as a victory for not only Democrats but democracy itself.

“I think it reflects a wider desire to preserve our democracy and our New Mexico way of life,” Stansbury said when asked about the results of the Congressional midterm elections.