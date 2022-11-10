Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury framed her re-election win and the better-than-expected performance of her party as a victory for not only Democrats but democracy itself.
“I think it reflects a wider desire to preserve our democracy and our New Mexico way of life,” Stansbury said when asked about the results of the Congressional midterm elections.
Stansbury was reelected to the seat she holds in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Results show she fended off a challenge from Republican challenger and former Albuquerque police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes 56 percent to 44 percent.
Garcia Holmes did not return calls for comment Wednesday before press time.
Tuesday marked the first election in which new district maps crafted through 2021's redistricting took effect. Following her victory, Stansbury said she plans to reach out to leaders in communities and districts that were added to her district.
Although winners had still not been called in several U.S. House, Senate and gubernatorial races throughout the country before press time Wednesday, the electoral tsunami that was expected to batter Democrats failed to materialize.
Stansbury said that counters the historic trend where the electorate votes in midterms against the party that holds the White House and Congress.
“The fact that so many seats were swept by Democrats, including in what were considered tough seats, is really a win for democracy and for our country,” she explained.
Although rising inflation and crime topped concerns of voters in most national polling, Stansbury said what she heard most on the campaign trail from voters were about eroding Democratic norms, a trend seen in upticks of politically-motivated violence, adoption of restrictive voting measures in some Republican-led states and widely discredited claims perpetrated by former president Donald Trump of voter fraud impacting the results of the 2020 elections.
It's an issue Stansbury said illustrates the difficulty pollsters and others face in accurately gauging the mood of a polarized nation, and was reflected in Tuesday's election returns.
“I think the results last night reflected both the hope and desire to preserve our country and our democracy, and that anxiety about the future of our country and the desire to have elected officials reflect who we are and what we want to fight for,” she said.
Stansbury emphasized the issue in her own contest, labeling Garcia Holmes an “election denier,” for past comments supporting former president Trump's allegations of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election and for filing a suit two years ago to have ballots by Bernalillo County residents impounded after having lost another bid for Congress that same year.
Kyle Kondik, managing editor of the nonpartisan political newsletter of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said other candidates painted as election deniers largely went down to defeat in races across the country.
The support many candidates voiced on that issue, on abortion rights and the involvement of Trump in the campaign, made what should have been a referendum on the performance of Biden and Democrats, into a choice between Democrats and candidates many voters find unacceptable.
“If this was a referendum election on Biden, Democrats would have probably done pretty poorly but I think that the Republicans, between abortion and other kinds of unpopular or extreme positions that Republicans held, I think that contributed to the outcome in some way," Kondik said.
Whether or not Republicans get a majority in Congress, Kondik said, the election should be seen as the need for the party to move more to the political middle on issues and away from Trump.
"If Republicans were looking for a signal to move on from Trump, this election I think would classify,” Kondik said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.