Townsend Photo

File Photo 

House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, who represents House District 54, speaks to an audience at the Hi-Q Venue in Roswell in July 2020. Townsend, who represents Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties, said low voter turnout, especially in Chaves, Eddy, and Lea counties, as well as Democrats messaging on abortion rights contributed to the lack of success Republicans had in Tuesday's elections in New Mexico.

The top Republican in the New Mexico House of Representatives says redistricting combined with low voter turnout in conservative areas and Democrats' messaging on abortion were factors in the party's lack of victories in Tuesday's midterm elections.

House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said Thursday he was surprised his party did not do better in the election and was shocked by the low voter turnout, especially in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties where fewer than half of registered voters had cast a ballot.