The top Republican in the New Mexico House of Representatives says redistricting combined with low voter turnout in conservative areas and Democrats' messaging on abortion were factors in the party's lack of victories in Tuesday's midterm elections.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said Thursday he was surprised his party did not do better in the election and was shocked by the low voter turnout, especially in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties where fewer than half of registered voters had cast a ballot.
“It was unfortunate that the message that we carried to New Mexicans in general didn't influence their voting more than it did,” Townsend said.
Townsend was unopposed in his bid for reelection in House District 54, which includes Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties, but many of his party's candidates in statewide, congressional and legislative races did not fare nearly as well.
Despite some close contests, Republicans were able to pick up two New Mexico House seats, including the House District 66 seat now held by Roswell Rep. Phelps Anderson, an independent and former Republican who did not run for re-election. Another two seats currently held by Democrats are also possibly heading towards recounts, per the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
But those wins were offset by Democrats gaining two Republican seats. Democrats will also retain their hold on every statewide elected office, and come January will hold all three of the state's U.S House seats in Congress.
Democrats framing of abortion rights, Townsend said, eclipsed the Republican focus on crime and the economy for many voters. He accused Democrats of falsely portraying Republicans as wanting to ban abortion without exception.
“Quite frankly most people around here in New Mexico don't like that,” he said.
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June struck down federal abortion rights and sent the issue back to individual states for regulation, energized Democrats and raised the ire of independents who opposed the decision.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, made safeguarding abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign. She alleged that her Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti wanted to make abortion in the state illegal, citing past comments from Ronchetti about the issue and donations his campaign received from some who wanted to outlaw abortion.
Ronchetti insisted that while he is personally against abortion rights, he said New Mexico voters should decide how it should be restricted through a proposed Constitutional amendment, though he never said what such an amendment should say.
Townsend also said he plans to run to retain his position as House Minority Floor Leader. House Republicans after each election vote on who will lead the caucus.
He said he does not know if any other House Republicans will challenge him for the position.
Democrats will also see a shake-up in this leadership given that current House Speaker Brian Egolf did not run for re-election.