Two new legislators will be representing parts of Chaves County in Santa Fe, after winning contested elections for the New Mexico House of Representatives.
As of press time, unofficial results showed with all 23 precincts counted Republican Jimmy Mason of Artesia led Libertarian Andrew Kennedy of Loco Hills 81 percent to 19 percent.
The seat is currently held by Roswell state Rep. Phelps Anderson, a former Republican who last year switched his voter registration to Decline to State and is not seeking re-election.
Mason called his win a humbling experience.
“(I am) excited to get this stage over with and get to Santa Fe and see if we can't move some things along,” he said.
Kennedy said that given that the district which consists of Chaves, Lea and Eddy Counties is strongly Republican, he knew a win would be difficult. But he was proud of what support he did get.
“Basically, 20 percent of the vote total is something more than Libertarians can even dream of,” he said. Kennedy added he does plan to run for the seat in 2024.
A 72-year-old business owner, Mason said in an October interview with the Roswell Daily Record he was approached to run for the seat by House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia.
Though he has never been a candidate for office before, Mason said no other Republican had come forward and he decided to enter the race so his party could win back the seat.
Kennedy, a 24-year-old rancher from Loco Hills and the chair of the Libertarian Party of Eddy County, had made an effort for the seat, emphasizing his opposition to recent gun safety laws, as well as his backing of school choice and for overhauling the state's tax structure.
Until this election cycle, House District 66 consisted of portions of Chaves, Lea and Roosevelt counties, but under the new boundaries, it loses Roosevelt County and instead takes in parts of Eddy County.
Per data from the New Mexico Secretary of State, as of Oct. 31 the district had 15,915 registered voters. They included 8,156 Republicans; 4,141 Democrats and 139 Libertarians. Another 3,479 either declined to register with a party or were affiliated with minor political parties.
In House District 64 Andrea Reeb, a Republican managed to finish out a strong win against David Lansford, a registered decline to state.
As of press time Tuesday, Reeb, a former district attorney for New Mexico's 9th Judicial District, led Lansford, a former Clovis mayor and a registered Decline to State, 67 percent to 33 percent.
In a statement, Reeb said she is honored and excited to serve in the legislature, saying she ran because she was tired of seeing New Mexico fail in multiple areas, especially in the area of crime.
“As an experienced, knowledgeable expert on this issue, I know that I am equipped to hit the ground running on day one in this office, fighting for a better, safer, more prosperous life for all the people of House District 64,” she said.
Lansford in a statement said he wanted to thank those who voted for him, and gave his best wishes to Reeb.
Reeb, will now replace four-term state Rep. Randall Crowder, R-Clovis, who decided not to file for re-election.
House District 64 was only in Curry County until this election cycle. But redistricting added parts of Roosevelt and eastern Chaves County to it.
In all, as of Oct. 31, the district had 18,601 registered voters. That includes 10,821 Republicans; 3,511 Democrats; 270 Libertarians and another 3,999 who are either affiliated with other minor parties or declined to register with any party.
The three other members of Chaves County's House delegation, all Republicans, were unopposed in their bids for re-election. Townsend, whose district encompasses parts of Eddy and Otero County and a single precinct in the Boot Heel region of Chaves County.
Roswell Republican state Reps. Candy Ezzell of House District 58 and Greg Nibert of House District 59 were each unchallenged in their campaigns for re-election.
Democrats currently hold a 45 to 25 seat majority in the New Mexico House of Representatives, with Anderson as a Decline to State who does not caucus with either party.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com
