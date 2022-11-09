Several countywide races were effectively decided in June during primaries, as the candidates — all Republicans — faced no challengers from other parties in the general election.
All they needed was one vote to win their seats, and all received many more than that.
Most of the unopposed races are seeing incumbents returned to their seats, but two new political officeholders are among the winning candidates.
James Mason will be the new Chaves County magistrate judge for the Division 2 seat in 2023, while Michael Jack Perry will serve as the District 5 Chaves County Commissioner starting next year.
Among those returning to county office for another four-year term is Sheriff Mike Herrington, receiving 13,450 votes in unofficial counts but with all county precincts reporting. Assessor Sandra Stewart won 13,237 votes and Probate Judge Clarke Coll garnered 13,236 votes. None of those officeholders faced challengers in either the primary or the general election.
Two Chaves County magistrate judge positions, including Mason, also were unopposed in the general election.
K.C. Rogers, a former New Mexico State Police officer, won reelection to the Division 1 seat that he has held since August 2013. He received 4,095 votes. He didn't have a challenger in the primaries, either.
The Division 2 seat is the one secured by Mason, a lieutenant with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office for more than 18 years and a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years.
“It was a really good experience to meet the citizens that I hadn't met before,” Mason said about his experience campaigning.
He said that he is excited and “ready to start” his position in 2023. He said that area residents can expect him to be the type of judge who is “fair and consistent and listens to both sides and rules according to the law.”
He received 9,063 votes in the general election. In the Republican primaries, Mason won over Nicole Rogers, daughter of Judge K.C. Rogers and now an animal services supervisor with the city of Roswell. The seat was open after current Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt decided not to seek reelection.
Two of five seats on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners also came up for election this year. Incumbent Dara Dana, a Dexter resident and former state legislator, was reelected to the District 1 seat she has been in since 2018. She was unopposed in the primaries and general election, receiving 2,187 votes as of Tuesday night.
Perry of Roswell is the new District 5 Chaves County Commissioner after garnering 2,468 votes.
“I've had good feedback from the public and have been attending some of the (commission) meetings to try to see what the people want to see happen and what matters to them,” Perry said.
He added that he has been talking regularly with current District 5 Commissioner Will Cavin, who could not seek reelection at this time since he already was elected to two consecutive terms on the board.
“Will has been very instrumental in keeping me informed of the type of issues I need to be aware of,” Perry said, adding that working with the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service on land management planning and use are two important issues for the county.
Perry was a New Mexico Game and Fish law enforcement officer and administrator for about 21 years, as well as a former New Mexico State Land Office assistant commissioner from 2016 to 2019. After retiring from state employment, has operated a wildlife and habitat consulting business.
He faced no general election opposition. He won the Republican primary after an early challenger withdrew from the race.
A canvassing of the county election results will occur at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17 before the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, also the county canvassing board. They will meet at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. Those elected will be sworn in to begin their four-year terms after Jan. 1.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
