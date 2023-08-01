Leaving a divot

For the last six decades, George Valdez, 83, has kept the same Saturday routine. He wakes up and heads down to the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River sharply dressed in black trousers and a gray striped golf shirt. His new golf shoes feel good on his feet.
“George has played this course for a long time,” his friend Javier Rivera, 54, says. Rivera has played golf with Valdez for 30 years. “I started playing with George when he was the age I am now.”
The course looks different than it did when Valdez started out, but one thing stays consistent — the friendships he built.
“George plays every Saturday,” says Moises Trujillo. “Rain or shine.” Trujillo started playing with Valdez back in 1998. They became regular golfing buddies after that.
Valdez marks his golf balls with a big blue letter V. At the turn for the back nine, he stops to buy a bottle of Michelob Ultra. He takes a long swig, the morning sun heating up, and rests for a moment in the cart.
In 1960, Valdez would start the first tee box close to where the tennis courts are now in Cahoon Park. Now, the first tee box is by the clubhouse at 1612 West Eighth Street. “Back then, you’d have to cross the street to play the second hole,” Valdez remembers.
What keeps Valdez playing year after year is the challenge. “You’re not going to beat this course,” he says. “You can try. But really all you want to do is get better than you were last time.”
Hole 12 has a water hazard, a small pond with a waterfall that is home to painted turtles, bullhead catfish and the occasional green Heron. Sometimes, Valdez doesn’t hit the ball all the way across the pond on his first try. But he doesn’t mind because sometimes his playing partners don’t, either.
“You’re playing against yourself on the course,” says Valdez. “I try to play a better game every time.”
At the tee box to Hole 18, the final hole of the day, Valdez makes his trademark joke. “Do you have time for one more?” His friends always do.
His final shot doesn’t go as far as it used to, but he avoids the trees. He’s always been a straight shooter.
“George was pretty close to a scratch player when I started,” Rivera says. After 18 holes in the sun, Valdez is content to enjoy another Michelob at a picnic table under the shade of a pavilion. House sparrows chirp in the rafters.
“I never got below 12,” Valdez says, being humble. He thinks back to when he first started playing golf in 1960 after being in the Navy. He remembers the satisfying thwack when he hit the ball, how he learned over time that strategy is more important than raw power.
“I think you were closer to six,” Rivera says. But the score isn’t really the point. “I’ve met some great people,” Valdez reflects out loud. During his workweek at Bell Gas, he looks forward to being on the course with his friends.
He’ll stay and chat at the picnic table until everyone decides to head home, where Valdez will watch the news or maybe a golf tournament. If the Dodgers are playing, he’ll watch baseball.
“See you next week, George,” his friends say, clapping him on the back. They always have time for one more.
