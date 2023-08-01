Leaving a divot

George Valdez has been playing golf at the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River since 1960. His friend Josh Smith stands in the background as Valdez lines up for his putt.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

For the last six decades, George Valdez, 83, has kept the same Saturday routine. He wakes up and heads down to the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River sharply dressed in black trousers and a gray striped golf shirt. His new golf shoes feel good on his feet.

“George has played this course for a long time,” his friend Javier Rivera, 54, says. Rivera has played golf with Valdez for 30 years. “I started playing with George when he was the age I am now.”