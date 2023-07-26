Living in a desert, but not a tech desert

Harun Williams, instructor of adult education at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, describes a student who faced unexpected challenges that prevented her attendance in class. Williams wears a backward ball cap and jeans — the attire of a cool professor whose classes are much in demand.
“She was out of class for three months. That’s a long time to miss, especially when you have consecutive projects going on. Her team fell off and ended up dropping because she was the main person with all the accolades and smarts.”
A stable internet connection and a computer would have allowed the student to keep up. Internet connectivity and a computer — and the digital skills required to use a computer — are necessary for every person, not just college students, to be successful and thrive.
Williams and other members of a new council, including Sonia Bolanos, Hannah Hall, Dan Jennings and Hannah Robertson, came together in the student lounge of the university’s campus last week. The group sat in a circle on plush couches in primary colors. Intermittently, students plinked tunes on an old piano. Top hits played from a jukebox.
The stakeholder council represents Project C-3PO, which stands for Creating Connected Communities to Provide Opportunities, a federal program designed to empower every person with digital access and skills.
Highlights of the grant include loaner laptops and free hot spots, a hotline staffed with IT professionals to answer technology-related questions, reliable internet broadband connectivity and digital literacy classes in both Spanish and English.
“In the valley, transportation is an issue,” says Jennings, speaking of Hagerman. Even Jennings’ business card identifies him as a “Community Connector,” indicating his commitment to service. “Having access to higher education and doctors over the internet is key.”
Stakeholders on the council represent everyone in our community. “I picked a diverse group,” says Helen Wakefield, who directs the grant.
Listening to the stakeholder council, a person senses the deep care and empathy of each member. They share stories from perspectives that sometimes lack a voice, like those experiencing homelessness.
“To have a good stakeholder group, get diverse people with different backgrounds who are part of different communities and who have passion to serve,” says Jennings.
Bolanos worked with older people during the pandemic and noticed many didn’t have stable internet or a computer to connect with doctors or their loved ones.
Homebound people in particular struggled. “If you have a parent who is 96, their child might be in their 70s and not in good health themselves and therefore can’t travel. Not having access to connect was a problem, and not knowing how to use the device was a problem.”
Robertson, a parent and internet service professional, agrees digital literacy is important across the age spectrum. “I want my daughter in her generation to be safe online, and I also want my generation to make good money and be successful and knowledgeable.”
Hall, now a graduate student in Indigenous People’s law, was an undergraduate during the pandemic and witnessed firsthand how a lack of access or skills impeded a person’s success in school. “I saw a major drop-off of people who don’t have resources at home. When you can’t physically access a site, you can’t complete the work.”
Computer savvy isn’t automatic. “Just because you have infrastructure doesn’t mean you know how to use it,” Robertson says, highlighting the need for digital literacy classes, an objective of Project C-3PO.
Without computer access or skills, a person misses out on education, employment, social connections and other prospects. “You have a huge void of generations that aren’t doing as well as big communities because there weren’t opportunities.”
To flourish in the actual, a person must have access to the virtual. The technological knowledge the grant provides will close the gap so people in Roswell have the same advantages as people in urban locations — a portal to a prosperous and thriving life.
For questions related to the grant or to nominate yourself to the council, which has one open seat, call Helen Wakefield at 575-624-7396.
