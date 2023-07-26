Living in a desert, but not a tech desert

With vibrant personalities and a strong commitment to community, the stakeholder council for Project C-3PO works together to provide broadband and computer access to every person in Roswell and the surrounding area. Pictured are Dan Jennings, Hannah Robertson, Hannah Hall, Harun Williams and Sonia Bolanos.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Harun Williams, instructor of adult education at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, describes a student who faced unexpected challenges that prevented her attendance in class. Williams wears a backward ball cap and jeans — the attire of a cool professor whose classes are much in demand.

“She was out of class for three months. That’s a long time to miss, especially when you have consecutive projects going on. Her team fell off and ended up dropping because she was the main person with all the accolades and smarts.”