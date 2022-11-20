The following public records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdpc2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Four catalytic converters with a combined value of $10,000 were reported stolen Nov. 16 at 2:14 p.m. from a 2600 South Main Street location.
Arrests/Citations
Manuel Madero was charged Nov. 11 at 9:30 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 900 block of Davidson Drive.
Patricia Lynne Trujillo was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Nov. 12 at 12:23 a.m. while in the 500 block of Birch Avenue.
Isaiah Thomas Ramirez was charged Nov. 12 at 11:10 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1100 block of West 17th Street.
Jeremiah Allen Garcia was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Nov. 13 at 12:32 a.m. while in the 1700 block of Pontiac Drive.
Aldo Hugo Cerino on Nov. 13 at 2:14 a.m. was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1000 block of West 7th Street.
Jordan Ryan DelaCruz was charged Nov. 13 at 2:42 a.m. with possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 100 block of East Deming Street.
Armando Castro Fernandez on Nov. 13 at 4:16 a.m. was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 900 block of West Poe Street.
Miguel Rodriguez was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member Nov. 14 at 3:59 p.m. while in the 1600 block of Jackson Drive.
Amanda Brey Morgan was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street Nov. 14 at 8:05 p.m.
Ivan Gonzalez on Nov. 15 at 12:12 a.m. was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member while in the 2000 block of Juniper Street.
Esperanza Benita Tyler was charged with shoplifting from a 900 block of West 2nd Street address Nov. 16 at 7:42 a.m.
Gregory Paul Williams was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. while in the 200 block of East 12th Street.
Arsons/criminal damages
At 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 13 police responded to a criminal damage call in the 3000 block of Encanto Drive. A $100 coffee table, a $75 nightstand and $25 curtains were reportedly damaged.
Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Juniper Street Nov. 14 at 6:06 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. The following items were reported damaged: five doors with a combined value of $1,000; a total of $1,000 in floor tiling; a $4,000 countertop; a $1,000 door frame; a $1,000 cupboard; $2,000 of drywall; two cabinet doors valued at $500 and a $200 window.
Police responded Nov. 16 at 4:42 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 2000 block of South Sunset Avenue. A $100 window was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers were dispatched Nov. 12 at 10:25 p.m. to the 800 block of North Garden Avenue address in reference to a burglary. The following items were reported stolen: three padlocks with a total value of $25; three $50 tool boxes; a $70 gas edger; $200 in lawnmower and gardening equipment; $4,000 in sheet metal; a $25 dresser; two $60 tables; a $150 Craftsman pole saw; and a $320 TV. Two $75 doors and $150 in drywall were reported damaged.
Police responded Nov. 14 at 6:57 a.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in the 900 block of West Adams Drive. A 2005 BMW was reported stolen.
At 8:23 a.m. Nov. 14 two AC condensers with a combined value of $1,500 were reported stolen from a 700 block of West Country Club Road address.
Two catalytic converters with a combined value of $500 were reported stolen Nov. 15 at 9:23 a.m. from a 900 block of West Brasher Road address.
At 10:58 p.m. on Nov. 15 $213.36 in food items were reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
A $2,100 electric bicycle was reported stolen from a 1700 North Missouri Avenue address Nov. 16 at 10:15 a.m.
Merchandise with a combined value of $546.72 was reported stolen Nov. 16 at 11:08 a.m. from a 600 block of South Main Street address.
On Nov. 16 at 4:37 p.m. officers responded to a larceny shoplifting in the 4500 block of North Main Street. Some $201.36 in merchandise were reported stolen.
At 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 17 a $200 bicycle and a $57.96 USB drive were reported stolen from a 200 block of 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Police responded to a burglary call Nov. 17 at 9:02 p.m. at a 1600 block of
Southeast Main Street address. A $1300 PC gaming set up; a $1,000 Samsung TV and $40 in baby food were reported stolen.
