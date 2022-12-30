Chaves County residents are encouraged by the 100% Chaves County initiative and the Chaves County Health Council to participate in a survey about their experiences accessing basic health and social services in the area.
The survey is available in Spanish and English and asks about access to medical care, child care, job training, transportation, housing and other services considered essential to good physical and mental health.
The survey can be accessed at http://bit.ly/Chaves100. Dan Jennings, the coordinator of 100% Chaves County and Hagerman Forward, said that people can contact him at djennings@hagermanforward.com or 575-420-3243 if they want the survey in print or some other format.
The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete. Participation is voluntary, with the initiative and the Health Council saying that those who take it will remain anonymous because responses will be aggregated and not able to be identified with an individual.
The 100% Chaves County Initiative is part of the 100% New Mexico program started three years ago that is affiliated with the Anna, Age Eight Institute of New Mexico State University and its Cooperative Extension Services. Several counties have organized in the ultimate effort to provide the health and social services in their areas that researchers say have been proven as essential for people to thrive. The survey to gather information about available services or gaps in services is one of the first steps in the local effort.
Jennings also said that a summit for 100% Chaves County is planned for April 14 at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.