The 100% New Mexico and 100% Chaves County initiatives are affiliated with the Anna, Age Eight Institute at New Mexico State University.

Chaves County residents are encouraged by the 100% Chaves County initiative and the Chaves County Health Council to participate in a survey about their experiences accessing basic health and social services in the area.

The survey is available in Spanish and English and asks about access to medical care, child care, job training, transportation, housing and other services considered essential to good physical and mental health.