An 11-year-old girl attending Washington Avenue Elementary School allegedly poured bleach into her teacher's coffee cup, according to the Roswell Police Department (RPD).
"The student's action was witnessed by other students, who alerted the teacher," according to a statement written by the RPD. "The teacher did not drink any of the coffee after the bleach had been placed in it."
The fifth-grader, who police say had obtained the bleach while living at a family member's home and brought it to the school, is purported to have put the bleach in the teacher's cup while the teacher had briefly left the room.
A Roswell Police Department school resource officer was called to the school after the Feb. 28 incident occurred.
A juvenile citation was issued to the student and her guardian. It charges the student with assault on school personnel.
The case has been referred to the Juvenile Probation Office for any further action, which will be determined using "options available to the JPO," the statement also noted.